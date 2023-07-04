Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino believes the Blues should make a move for Harry Kane this summer due to his relationship with new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

What did Cascarino say?

With the Kane transfer saga resuming this summer, the question over where the England captain will be playing next season is no closer to an answer.

New Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou will be hopeful of keeping his talisman at the club, with reports suggesting that Spurs have no plans to sell Kane, but interest from elsewhere means his future remains uncertain.

Strong links with Bayern Munich have surfaced, with rumours suggesting that Kane is eager on a move to the Bundesliga champions, while Manchester United were the supposed front-runners for his signature before the window opened, although a move to Old Trafford now seems unlikely.

However, former Cheslea striker Cascarino believes that his old side should make a move for Kane, in part due to his excellent relationship with Pochettino.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Cascarino said: "Well, managers who have worked with players and they've loved and they have great time for, they love to bring them in. They've worked with them before, they love them as professionals, they love what they can deliver.

"Now, you talked about the bromance, I don't think there's been anyone bigger than Poch and Harry, because Harry's respect for Poch was extraordinary."

He added: "Chelsea could fund it. Would Harry go? Well, we never know because he's never been asked the question, but the Poch lure is a big one. So, you know, it's a weird one because there are Chelsea fans, and likewise Tottenham fans - the great Jimmy Greaves played for both, it ain't that big of a deal."

Cascarino even pondered whether a potential swap deal could be done with Romelu Lukaku heading in the opposite direction, although that seems incredibly unlikely.

Whether or not Chelsea would be interested in a move for Kane remains to be seen, but it would certainly be a very difficult transfer to get done, and may not go down well with fans of either club.

What are Chelsea's transfer plans?

Chelsea have already brought in two attacking players this summer in the form of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, with the latter a more traditional number nine.

Whether either can provide the kind of goal contributions Chelsea require is debatable, but Nkunku did finish as equal top scorer in the Bundesliga last season with 16 goals.

The Blues are still focused on trimming their squad this summer, with 10 more players expected to potentially leave Stamford Bridge on top of those that have already left, meaning that predicting what Chelsea's team will look like next season is impossible.

It appears that Pochettino will focus on bringing in a midfielder next, perhaps feeling he now has enough attacking options at the club. Brighton's Moises Caicedo is the club's priority target as they look to bolster the centre of the park.