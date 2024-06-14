A young Chelsea forward is now expected to depart Stamford Bridge, as Premier League rivals Arsenal make a top offer to sign him.

Chelsea players who could leave this summer

Most notably, veteran defender and fan favourite Thiago Silva is already confirmed to be leaving Chelsea, as he re-joins boyhood club Fluminense after four memorable years in west London.

Attention now turns to who could follow the Brazilian out, as co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley devise how best to reinforce Chelsea's transfer kitty and back new manager Enzo Maresca.

They could be ruthless in that respect, with The Athletic reporting this week that Chelsea are ready to listen to offers for David Datro Fofana. The 20-year-old only joined from Molde last year, but it is believed he is one of many candidates for the exit door.

As well as the Ivorian, uncertainty surrounds the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Armando Broja, Conor Gallagher, Malang Sarr, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Trevoh Chalobah, Ian Maatsen, Omari Hutchinson and Conor Gallagher - as per numerous reports from the last few months.

Chelsea's most expensive signings under Todd Boehly ownership Price tag Moises Caicedo £115 million Enzo Fernandez £107 million Mykhalo Mudryk £88 million Wesley Fofana £72 million Marc Cucurella £58 million

Chelsea no longer need to sell players by June 30 to comply with PSR, as reported by Sky Sports, but the club still wish to trim their bloated squad and hopefully bring down the wage bill.

“We’re likely to see departures at Chelsea this summer, particularly with the players who are currently out on loan," said Fabrizio Romano to GiveMeSport.

“As previously reported, the plan is for Armando Broja to be sold once he comes back from his loan at Fulham, and Hakim Ziyech can already be considered to have played his last game for Chelsea.

“I also expect Romelu Lukaku and Ian Maatsen to leave Chelsea, but for the others, we have to wait and see what happens.”

Certain players at Cobham could even attract rival interest, with Arsenal now thought to be keeping watch a talented starlet from the Chelsea academy. Forward Ryan McAidoo, who was born in 2008, is thought to be that man.

McAidoo expected to leave Chelsea as Arsenal make best offer

The England youth international, who features for Chelsea's Under-18s, is garnering a reputation as one to watch at the club. McAidoo's exploits haven't gone unnoticed, particularly across London at the Emirates Stadium. Indeed, as reported by reliable transfer journalist Romano, Arsenal are in pole position to sign the teenager ahead of other interested clubs.

McAidoo is expected to leave Chelsea as Arsenal make the best proposal to sign him, as per Romano, who shared news on X this week.

"Arsenal made proposal and they are currently leading the race to sign Ryan McAidoo, 2008 born talented forward. He’s expected to leave Chelsea this summer; best project proposal so far came from Arsenal. McAidoo played for England U16 and U17 this season."