Chelsea could potentially look to Frank Lampard as a possible option to become their next permanent manager over the summer.

Why did Chelsea reappoint Lampard?

After Bruno Saltor's only game as the caretaker manager in charge of Chelsea, the decision was made to replace him with Lampard until the end of the campaign.

Saltor had overseen the draw at home to Liverpool, however, Lampard's return did not get off to an equally as impressive start following a defeat away from home at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Chelsea now remain inside the bottom half of the Premier League table with a whopping 17-point gap now opened between themselves and the top four.

The search for Chelsea's next manager goes on with the likes of Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann believed to be two of the main options for the Blues.

However, there are some massive games ahead of Lampard to prove his worth to the likes of Todd Boehly and none bigger than the Champions League tie against Real Madrid.

Indeed, speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Simon Phillips has claimed the 44-year-old could potentially play himself into contention if he is to turn around Chelsea's dreadful form:

"I'm told that he did not come with the intention to stay short-term, and in his eyes, he wants to prove that he can be a contender to get the role on a full-time basis.

"The club would not rule this out if Lampard has a very good spell from now until the end of the season, especially if he pulls off a miracle and wins the Champions League."

Could Lampard turn around this Chelsea side?

The fixtures ahead of the Blues over the coming weeks are certainly not easy ones with Chelsea still to play the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Arsenal in the league.

With this in mind, it did feel as if Chelsea needed a result on the weekend against Wolves to get them up and going under the former Chelsea midfielder.

But this was clearly not the case as the Londoners failed to even get themselves on the scoresheet against Julen Lopetegui's side at Molineux.

Lampard's side had real issues in front of goal with just one of their 13 shots landing on Jose Sa's goal over the course of the game (via SofaScore).

That has been the story of Chelsea's season so far with the seven-fewest (29) goals of any Premier League side over the course of the campaign.

Lampard's previous tenure at Stamford Bridge did not offer a whole load of optimism for his short spell until the end of the campaign having won marginally over half of his 84 games in charge across all competitions (via Transfermarkt).

Having said that, if he is able to pull off a Champions League miracle, then perhaps it may be time to refresh our judgement on the 44-year-old - but that does feel a huge ask for Chelsea to beat the reigning champions.