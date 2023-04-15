Chelsea host Brighton in the Premier League this weekend, with the Blues looking to end their awful run of form which has seen them fail to score in their last four games in all competitions.

The arrival of Frank Lampard has so far done nothing to fix the biggest issue at Stamford Bridge, as the misfiring west London outfit have managed a meagre 29 goals in 30 top-flight appearances so far this campaign.

With three points a must against the Seagulls, if Lampard's side are going to earn a European spot for the 2023/24 campaign, the 44-year-old manager must consider handing Mason Mount a start on Saturday.

Should Chelsea start Mount against Brighton?

Although Mount has struggled to maintain the levels he produced last season, when he hit 11 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League with an average rating from WhoScored of 7.19, he has still been one of few creative outlets in this Chelsea squad so far this campaign.

The academy graduate's return of three goals and two assists might seem disappointing but when you consider that only Kai Havertz (seven goals and one assist) and Raheem Sterling (four goals and two assists) have more goal contributions, he is perhaps unfortunate to have come in for so much criticism.

The England international first established himself under Lampard at Stamford Bridge after starring for the Chelsea legend out on loan with Derby County and it has been something of a surprise to see him on the bench for the recent away games against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Real Madrid.

Even though he didn't have much time on the pitch at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday he did come the closest to scoring with a late effort that was blocked by Antonio Rudiger, and he could be the key to ending Chelsea's barren goalscoring run on Saturday.

Only three players in Chelsea's squad have averaged more shots or more key passes per game in the Premier League than Mount, which suggests that the 24-year-old is equally adept at creating chances and being on the end of them.

Joe Cole was full of praise for the young midfielder, who earns £80k-per-week, after he notched a hattrick in the 7-0 demolition of Norwich City last season.

He said:

"He's a top, top outstanding player, he's becoming one of the most important players in the country.

"But there's an unusual level of fans - I don't know if it's rival fans or whatever - who don't quite get it.

"You want to sit them down in front of a touchscreen and educate them and show them that what this kid does is unbelievable."

Mount may not be the most popular among fans right now because of his disappointing form and ongoing contract dispute but he can still be an important player for Lampard in the remaining fixtures and deserves a chance to end Chelsea's shocking goalscoring form on Saturday against Brighton.