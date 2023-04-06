Frank Lampard has been confirmed as Chelsea's new manager on a deal until the end of the season and the Englishman could seal an instant masterclass at Stamford Bridge by dropping Mateo Kovacic.

The 44-year-old, who was sacked by Everton earlier in the season, has returned as the man in the dugout at Stamford Bridge having managed the Blues for 84 matches between 2019 and 2021.

During his time at the club, Lampard would average a solid 1.75 points per game, which is a significant upgrade on the 1.42 points per game averaged by Graham Potter in his spell at the west London club.

Lampard was in attendance for Chelsea's stalemate with Liverpool in midweek and if he was paying attention, he will surely realise that Kovacic needs a spell out of the team, despite his role as captain in the absence of Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Should Chelsea drop Kovacic?

During the game against Liverpool, the Croatia international would spurn two glorious chances to give the hosts the lead, first failing to score after rounding Alisson, before firing over the bar when through on goal, despite having two teammates available in support.

Unfortunately, this was not a one-off for the former Real Madrid man, as he has endured one of his worst seasons in a Chelsea shirt and should surely spend some time on the bench for upcoming fixtures, especially after the return of N'Golo Kante.

In 21 Premier League appearances so far this campaign, the 28-year-old, who earns £100k-per-week, has contributed just one goal and one assist, with WhoScored awarding him a woeful 6.50 rating for his performances.

Considering this ranks him as the 23rd-best performer at Stamford Bridge so far this campaign, it is baffling that he has featured so often, especially when Chelsea have the likes of Conor Gallagher and Denis Zakaria waiting in the wings.

The midfielder's previous seasons at Stamford Bridge have resulted in far-more-impressive average ratings of 7.05, 6.84 and 6.94 in the last three Premier League campaigns, so it seems clear that his standards have dropped so far this term.

Indeed, as far back as 2021, journalist Daniel Childs was labelling the Croat both "pretty awful" and "very lucky."

Now, it makes perfect sense for Lampard to drop the midfielder following Kante's return to action after injury, while the likes of Gallagher and Carney Chukwuemeka could also be given chances if the 44-year-old continues his philosophy of putting faith in Chelsea's youth.

Whatever the incoming interim manager decides, it seems clear that Kovacic hasn't been good enough this season and as such, it would be a masterclass to instantly remove him from the team.