Chelsea fell to yet another poor defeat, this time at home to Brentford, to make it five losses out of five for Frank Lampard following his return to the club as interim manager.

In what has been a disastrous season, Chelsea have spent more than anyone else in the last two transfer windows, but have failed to deliver on the pitch, and Lampard is now their fourth head coach of the season, replacing Bruno Saltor as caretaker following the dismissals of Graham Potter and Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues look set to hire former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino in the summer, with Lampard brought in to steady the ship until the end of the season, but his second spell in charge of the club where he became a legend as a player has been anything but plain sailing.

His side have scored just once since he returned, despite investing heavily on attacking talent such as Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix, and if results do not pick up between now and the end of the season, they could fall further down the table.

Fans are beginning to question whether Lampard can even finish the season as caretaker, as Chelsea's Premier League survival is remarkably not guaranteed, and with no sign of improvement under him, their former midfielder may be ungraciously removed from his role if owner Todd Boehly loses patience with him.

The best of the Chelsea reaction to Lampard's latest loss can be seen below...

Some supporters even appeared to feel sorry for Lampard as the Blues' losing streak continued:

Meanwhile, there were others who felt reappointing Chelsea's record goalscorer was Boehly's worst call yet...