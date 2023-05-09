According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, you 'can't rule out' Mauricio Pochettino taking charge as soon as possible.

What's the latest manager news involving Chelsea?

As per Football Insider, Chelsea are set to formally appoint Pochettino 'by the end of this week', bringing their lengthy search for a new manager to a close.

The report states that Lampard will remain in post for the rest of this term before being replaced by the 51-year-old at the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

Similarly, The Athletic have also revealed that the Blues' search for a new boss looks likely to come to an end this week, giving everyone at Stamford Bridge some much needed stability following a torrid 2022/23.

Last weekend, Chelsea won their first match since early March, bringing an end to a nine-game winless run with a 3-1 triumph over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, courtesy of goals from Conor Gallagher, Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix, as per BBC Sport.

Nevertheless, Chelsea remain 11th in the Premier League table and have a lot of collective groundwork to get through in the summer to get back among the elite of English football.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Sheth has signalled that he believes Lampard will take charge of the Blues' last four matches of the season, but did state that there is a chance Pochettino could come in now.

Sheth said: "I'm not sure. I think you'd have to ask Pochettino that question as well, simply because all the noises we were getting when he was being linked with Chelsea, being linked with Tottenham, being linked with Real Madrid was that he wanted to assess all of his options and make a fresh start in the summer.

"Could he come in now? You can't rule it out, but all the noises we're hearing is that Frank Lampard will be in charge of Chelsea until the end of the season."

What next for Chelsea?

With very little left to play for, Chelsea don't really need Pochettino to come in right away but as Dharmesh says, perhaps there could be a window of opportunity for him to come in and trial some things in the last couple of games. Never say never.

While their managerial situation is ongoing, Lampard will be charged with trying to ensure Chelsea finish this term in a strong fashion before the curtain is brought down on a frustrating time of things for all involved at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues still have some tough fixtures to come, with Nottingham Forest, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United being the four outstanding matches to complete.

To be honest, Chelsea don't have any real meaningful objectives to work towards between now and the end of 2022/23, seeing as they are well out of contention for continental qualification. However, pride is at stake and fringe players will also be looking to make a claim for a starting spot in 2023/24.

Winning over Bournemouth last Saturday will have instilled some confidence in Lampard's men and the 44-year-old will be keen to record a second consecutive victory when Chelsea take on Nottingham Forest this weekend.