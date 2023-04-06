Chelsea look set to confirm the appointment of Frank Lampard on a deal until the end of the season and the 44-year-old could finally get the best out of faltering midfielder, Conor Gallagher.

What's the latest news on Lampard to Chelsea?

As per the BBC, Lampard is expected to return to Stamford Bridge on a deal until the end of the season, as Todd Boehly looks to add some stability after a woeful run of form under Graham Potter.

The Blues are currently languishing in 11th position in the Premier League and face Real Madrid in the Champions League next week, so it is easy to see why prospective new managers would want a pre-season before taking over, rather than being judged for their performances this term.

Lampard should certainly command more respect from the squad, given his legendary status as a player at Stamford Bridge, which could be key after Potter failed to win them over.

Indeed, reports suggested that he was subject to a number of Harry Potter-related nicknames during his time in west London.

The former England international struggled immensely at Everon, only just about keeping them in the division, but if he can rediscover the form that saw him finish fourth under difficult circumstances in his first season as manager at the Bridge, then he could be a great caretaker until the end of the season and set the groundwork for someone new to come in with a more united squad.

During his first spell at the club, Lampard was forced to show a preference for the homegrown academy talents in Chelsea's squad and helped develop top talents such as Reece James, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori, which suggests that Gallagher could now finally get a chance to prove himself in the starting side.

Could Gallagher excel under Lampard?

After a sensational season on loan with Crystal Palace last season which saw the 23-year-old contribute an impressive eight goals and three assists, it was perhaps expected that he would return to Stamford Bridge as a regular for the 2022/23 campaign.

Former Palace boss Patrick Vieira was full of praise for the midfielder after he scored twice in a 3-1 win over Everton last year, and even compared his finishing ability to that of Lampard.

He said: “Conor has this passion for the game when he is on the field like a Ray Parlour, but I would say he has maybe the quality finishing of a Frank Lampard.

“It is a manager’s dream to have a player like Conor because when he is on the field, he will give everything."

NBC Sports journalist Joe Prince-Wright also likened him to the Chelsea legend in 2021, writing:

"Conor Gallagher continues to look like peak Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard rolled into one."

This suggests that the £50k-per-week man could have been an ideal long-term prospect for the Blues in midfield but he struggled for regular starts under both Thomas Tuchel and Potter.

Even in the absence of N'Golo Kante, the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Mateo Kovacic and even Ruben Loftus-Cheek have been preferred to Gallagher in midfield so far this term, as he boasts just ten starts and 16 substitute appearances in the top flight, with just one goal and one assist to his name.

If there is one man to get the former West Brom loanee back to his best then surely it is one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history, so it will be interesting to see if he gets more game time when Lampard returns to the club.