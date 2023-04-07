Chelsea's interim manager, Frank Lampard, could potentially play himself into consideration for the permanent managerial if he leads the Blues to an impressive finish.

Who could Chelsea appoint as their next manager?

It is still less than a week on since the Londoners parted ways with Graham Potter following their dismal defeat at home to Aston Villa.

Bruno Saltor has since been replaced as the caretaker manager despite taking a point from Liverpool in an impressive display against the Reds.

But the likes of Julian Nagelsmann remain heavily linked to a potential move to Stamford Bridge over the coming weeks as his search for a new job continues.

It has also been claimed the former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has been in London to talk with Chelsea over the possibility of him becoming the new manager.

However, for now, Lampard has been handed the reins and will have nine league games and a Champions League clash against Real Madrid to make something of their season.

And speaking to Sky Sports News, journalist David Ornstein has claimed the 44-year-old could potentially play himself into consideration if he enjoys a good run:

(1:00) "If Lampard has an outrageously good run, I suspect that will be a good headache for the ownership at Stamford Bridge, Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali who are ultimately making these decisions and of course, their co-sporting directors, Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley will feed into them.

"And he may come into consideration if he causes a surprise and excels. But I do think their focus is on this being until the end of the season."

Could Lampard get the job permanently at Chelsea?

The only way is up for Chelsea, surely? The Blues sit in 11th spot of the Premier League table with a number of winnable games on the horizon.

Lampard will be hoping to get off to the perfect start on the weekend as they travel to Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers who are facing their own issues.

Wolves aside, there are games against Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest coming up which could allow Lampard to mount a late charge for a spot in Europe.

However, there are also some challenging games on the horizon with the likes of Newcastle United, Arsenal and Manchester City all to play.

So there is room for Lampard to impress the owners if he is able to turn around Chelsea's hugely underwhelming campaign.

Eyes from the owners will likely be on an immediate boost which could come into play in their matchup against the current Champions League holders, Real Madrid.

But Lamaprd's previous spell at Chelsea failed to produce much of a Champions League statement with the 44-year-old unable to progress past the last 16 (via Transfermarkt).

Lampard is certainly up against it if he is to turn around Chelsea's season dramatically, but if he is able to, it will be a seriously impressive achievement given some of the teams he'll have to beat along the way.