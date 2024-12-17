Chelsea chiefs are "running out" of patience with a big-name player in Enzo Maresca's squad, and there is even a real possibility that they could look to sell him in January, as Stamford Bridge chiefs assess their transfer options.

Chelsea two points behind Liverpool after 2-1 win over Brentford

A very good weekend for Chelsea saw them move to within two points of Premier League leaders Liverpool, with Arne Slot's side dropping points in a 2-2 draw at home to Fulham and Arsenal failing to beat Everton.

By contrast, Maresca's side took full advantage of their stumbles with a 2-1 victory over west London rivals Brentford, with goals from Marc Cucurella - who was later sent off in the dying minutes of added time - and Nicolas Jackson cementing another crucial three points for Chelsea, who continue to deny that they're even in this year's title race.

"No matter how many games we are going to win, I think we are not ready to compete for the title," said Maresca after Chelsea's 2-1 win over Brentford.

"One of the reasons why is because I think [other] teams know how to compete for titles.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Everton (away) December 22 Fulham (home) December 26 Ipswich Town (away) December 30 Crystal Palace (away) January 4 Bournemouth (home) January 14

"They are not going to concede the goal we conceded. We conceded the goal on 90 minutes, throw-in for us, we conceded a goal. A team that knows how to win titles, that goal they are not going to concede. This is one of the reasons why I continue to say we are not ready for titles, even if you don't believe me or you think that I say that for... I've told you many times I would love the pressure to compete for titles but we are not ready for many reasons; one of the reasons why is because we cannot concede the goal we conceded, open the game and give them the chance to take a point here."

Chelsea have now won their last five league games on the bounce, standing out as the most in-form top flight side right now.

Despite joining the club in a £45 million deal from Atlético Madrid, with Conor Gallagher going the other way, summer signing Joao Felix has only contributed in a minimal way - scoring a goal and bagging one assist in nine Premier League appearances overall.

The £130,000-per-week forward, according to reports in Spain, could even make way next month.

Chelsea getting frustrated by Joao Felix and could sell in January

Indeed, a Spanish media source now claims that Chelsea are "running out" of patience with Felix behind-the-scenes, and are actually beginning to question why they brought him in from La Liga on a permanent basis.

Club chiefs are also said to be considering the sale of Felix as early as January, with his performances "far below" expectations.

Chelsea apparently view the potential departure of their Portuguese international as an opportunity to reinvest his transfer fee in more consistent options, with Felix joining Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as another summer signing linked with an early move away in the winter.