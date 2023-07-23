Chelsea are reportedly "well-informed" on Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga and are "considering" a move for the Spanish midfielder, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Is Veiga joining Chelsea?

Described as a "very electric player" and "one of the best talents in the world", Veiga's rise to fame has been meteoric.

After enjoying a stellar breakout season with Celta Vigo in La Liga, the wonderkid has attracted interest from the world's biggest clubs, including the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

The 21-year-old has a release clause in his contract worth roughly £34m making him a highly desirable target with enormous potential. The Spaniard popped up with 11 goals and four assists from central midfield in La Liga last term and is set to leave Celta this summer, handing the Sky Blues a tidy profit.

With a host of top clubs knocking on his door, Veiga is spoiled for choice and now potentially has an offer from Chelsea to consider too.

According to transfer guru Romano, Veiga is being closely monitored by the Blues. While all focus is currently on a deal for Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion, Veiga could be Mauricio Pochettino's next midfield target.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: "Mentioning midfielders and talented midfielders, for Gabri Veiga, guys, on the media it has gone a bit quiet in recent weeks, but I can tell you that behind the scenes things are happening in terms of contacts.

"So, we know he has a release clause around €40m but some clubs believe that they can find an agreement for a value below this fee, so to go for something less than €40m. So, let's see how the conversation will continue but keep an eye on Gabri Veiga because in the next days and weeks clubs will move on the player."

He continued: "We know Chelsea have been following the situation. Chelsea are very well-informed on the situation of Gabri Veiga. Let's see if they will bid for Gabri but for sure he's a player they appreciate and one of the players they are considering at Chelsea. So, not only Chelsea but they are following this situation."

Romano also mentions Romeo Lavia as a midfielder that the Blues are interested in and said a deal for the Southampton man would not impact a potential deal for number one target Caicedo. Assuming this also applies to Veiga, it means that two new midfielders could arrive at Stamford Bridge this window.

Chelsea have not been afraid to spend big in recent years but are looking for a more fine-tuned and less erratic approach to their transfer business this summer. Veiga would certainly provide good value for money and the Blues' interest in signing talented youngsters makes a deal all the more likely.

How good is Veiga?

Veiga's statistical output last season was phenomenal for such a young player, especially given he featured in a struggling Celta team that finished 13th and only three points above the relegation spaces.

Compared to other La Liga midfielders per 90 last season, Veiga ranked in the top two percent for non-penalty goals, the top one percent for shots on target and the top six percent for shots on target percentage.

His ability to provide a goal threat from deep central positions is outstanding and would prove useful for any side looking for more attacking output from their midfield players.

Veiga is still very raw, however, and there are elements of his game which need improvement. Statistically, his passing averages and accuracy were very low compared to other La Liga midfielders, something which would need to improve should he make a move to the Premier League.

At 21-years-old he offers a buying club a project player with an incredibly high potential, albeit he is far from the finished article just yet.