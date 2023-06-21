Chelsea are holding “contact and talks” regarding a deal to bring Gabri Veiga to the Premier League, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

How good is Gabri Veiga?

Veiga is a central midfielder who currently plays his football for Celta Vigo in La Liga, having worked his way up through the various youth ranks to graduate from their academy. He’s now become a regular feature of the first-team, clocking up 55 senior appearances to date.

The Spaniard still has another three years to run on his contract at the Balaidos Stadium, but after establishing himself as his homeland outfit’s second top-performing offensive player last season, has been highlighted as an ideal transfer target by Mauricio Pochettino.

Reliable reporter Rudy Galetti revealed earlier this month that the Blues are one of several clubs to have “shown interest” in the 21-year-old, whilst Jacob Steinberg later claimed that a bid "could arrive soon”, and if the following update is to be believed, the two parties may already be discussing a switch to Stamford Bridge.

Are Chelsea signing Veiga?

Taking to Twitter, Plettenberg revealed that Chelsea are currently in negotiations with Celta Vigo and Veiga regarding a move ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. He wrote:

“Gabri Veiga is ready for the next step now. He will leave Celta Vigo. His management is considering many options as he could become a future top player in central midfield. Contact and talks with CFC and others. Release clause of around €40m [£34m] - confirmed. Bayern is not involved.”

Should Boehly make a bid for Veiga?

Chelsea will know that Veiga only being 21 means he would be more of an investment for the long-term future of the club, but having already started to show what he’s capable of on the main stage, Todd Boehly should certainly consider tabling an offer to secure his services.

The Gol International client - the same agency used by Christopher Nkunku - posted 15 goal contributions (11 goals and four assists) in 36 La Liga appearances last season, form which saw him collect three man-of-the-match awards, but the central midfielder was also a threat even when the ball didn’t hit the back of the net.

The Spain U21s starlet was averaging 3.14 shot-creating actions per league game which was the second-highest number in his squad, via FBRef, so he’s always looking to produce moments of quality for his fellow teammates.

Veiga has been lauded an “electric” player by journalist Fabrizio Romano for his youthful pace and energetic nature, so should he put pen to paper, it would be a massive coup for Pochettino.