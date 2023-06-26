Chelsea are set to “discuss internally” the possibility of a deal to sign Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Is Gabri Veiga leaving Celta Vigo?

The Spaniard has become a regular feature of Rafael Benitez’s new side since graduating from their academy last summer as he clocked up 55 senior appearances during his debut season. Having impressed on the big stage, his performances have alerted Mauricio Pochettino in the Premier League.

The La Liga starlet emerged as his side’s second best-performing offensive player and the third overall with a WhoScored match rating of 6.82 last term, and despite his contract still having another three years to run, it does have a €40m (£34m) release clause included.

Earlier in June, Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg claimed that the 21-year-old is “ready for the next step” and “will leave” his boyhood club this window, where he name-checked the Blues as one of several suitors to have held initial “talks”, and the board must have liked what they discovered as they are now weighing up an official approach.

Are Chelsea signing Veiga?

Taking to Twitter, Romano confirmed that Chelsea have indeed been in discussions for Veiga and are set to hold in-house conversations as to whether they want to make a move for him. He wrote:

“Liverpool are informed on Gabri Veiga but they have submitted NO bid — and it’s not something imminent, again. Veiga remains in Chelsea list, they had direct contacts and will discuss internally [and] think about it.”

Should Todd Boehly go for Veiga?

Chelsea are reportedly set to submit a second bid for Brighton and Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo, and whilst he’s naturally a defensive midfielder, he's also played in central midfield several times. With Veiga being available for just £34m, the Blues could totally transform their central ranks for years to come with a double swoop this summer.

The Spain U21s international is stronger in the offensive aspect of his game having registered 15 goal contributions (11 goals and four assists) in 36 La Liga outings last season which saw him hailed “dangerous” by journalist Zach Lowy, and he’s even a threat when the ball doesn’t hit the back of the net.

Veiga ranked in the 98th percentile for number of shots by midfielders, 62 to be precise, which was the second-highest total throughout his squad, as per FBRef.

With his versatility to operate in five different roles across the pitch, he would be a hugely exciting recruit for Todd Boehly and Pochettino.