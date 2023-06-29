Chelsea have already lined up a potential replacement for Mason Mount, with the Evening Standard reporting that the Blues want Gabri Veiga to replace the England international.

What is the latest Chelsea transfer news?

The Blues have already started planning for life under new boss Mauricio Pochettino, with the manager working quickly to try and craft the squad to his liking. It means that there has been plenty of transfer news and stories floating around involving the club and the players that they could bring in.

One of the biggest names currently is Moises Caicedo, with the Brighton man believed to be in talks with the club over a switch to Stamford Bridge. It's unclear how much he may cost the English side but it looks as if discussions are certainly underway over a potential deal.

It also appears as if the Premier League side are eyeing more additions in goal, with the club set to hold talks over a move for Andre Onana. There has been interest from Man United in the current Inter shot-stopper too, but it's the Blues who are preparing to hold fresh negotiations over a deal.

Are Chelsea signing Gabri Veiga from Celta Vigo?

In terms of outgoings, Mason Mount is set to join Manchester United after the two clubs agreed a fee totalling £60m on Thursday.

And according to a report from The Evening Standard, Chelsea have already begun to look for potential replacements. It states that one of their top targets is Veiga at Celta Vigo. It adds that his release clause is just £34.6m and that the Blues may be prepared to trigger it to bring him to Stamford Bridge once Mount departs.

He may only be 21-years-old, but he has already earned acclaim for his performances for Celta Vigo. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig called him "highly-talented" and added that he has had a "great season" for the La Liga outfit.

The youngster then could be an excellent pick up for Chelsea, who will want to bolster their squad to improve on their torrid 2022/23 season. He ranks in the 99th percentile for non-penalty goals by midfielders, via FBRef, also ranking highly for total shots, expected assists and successful take-ons.

Veiga is a player who can certainly kick start Pochettino's new era, with his abilities already shining through in Spain and still so much potential left to fulfil. With Mount now set to leave then, he could be a perfect replacement at SW6.