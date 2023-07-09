Chelsea are 'most interested' in Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga this summer as Mauricio Pochettino looks to add midfield reinforcements at Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest news involving Chelsea's interest in Gabri Veiga?

As per The Guardian, Chelsea are keen on Veiga this summer; however, they face competition from Liverpool, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain to land the 21-year-old star.

The report states that Chelsea are looking to the Spaniard as a potential replacement for Mason Mount, who has departed for Manchester United and Veiga remains prominent on the Blues' midfield shortlist at Stamford Bridge.

One outlet in Spain has shared quotes from Celta Vigo manager Rafael Benitez detailing that the former Chelsea boss would like Veiga to continue to ply his trade at the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos, as the 63-year-old stated: “We are talking about an important player, who comes from the academy, and I would be delighted to have him continue with us. It would be exciting for everyone, and I will try to improve him as much as possible if he continues with us. I like him a lot, he’s a great player and I’m counting on him.”

Last term, Porrino-born Veiga, who has been hailed as an "elite" player, made 36 La Liga appearances for Celta Vigo, registering an impressive 11 goals and four assists, as per Transfermarkt.

CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs indicated in an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT that Veiga has a release clause in his current contract at Celta Viga that stands at around €40 million (£34 million).

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown when asked about a replacement in the attacking midfield position stated that he believes that Chelsea won't pay over the odds in their quest to bring Veiga to west London.

Brown told FFC: "I think Veiga is the one they're most interested in for that role. Whether that is a role that the manager sees as a regular thing in the Chelsea first team, I wonder. I doubt whether, if they buy a player of this profile, he will be playing every week and for that reason, I think that it's unlikely Chelsea spend a big fee here. I think they're looking around for what they might be able to get at a reasonable price and it's certainly not their priority at the moment."

What other players are Chelsea trying to sign this summer?

Chelsea aren't messing about with regard to their transfer business this summer and have already confirmed the arrivals of Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku and Diego Moreira, as per Transfermarkt.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo is a key target for the Blues and they are set to firm up their interest in the Ecuador international, as per Sky Sports.

Paulo Dybala of Roma has also cropped up as a potential cut-price option this window and Chelsea could move to try and initiate a cheap deal for the Argentina international due to his £10 million release clause, according to The Guardian.

The same outlet cite that Chelsea are 'closing in' on a deal to sign Everton defender Ishe Samuels-Smith for a fee in the region of £4 million.

Pochettino has a big job on his hands as he prepares his young side for 2023/24 and will hope that he can add some quality in key areas to challenge for major trophies this term following a disappointing campaign last time out.