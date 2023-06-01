Chelsea are interested in signing Celta Vigo midfielder Gabriel Veiga.

What’s the latest on Gabriel Veiga to Chelsea?

According to Spanish outlet AS, the Blues, alongside both Manchester Giants, Barcelona, and Real Madrid are monitoring the 21-year-old.

The report also details that the prodigy has a clause of €40 (£34m) and it is 'certain' that he won't be at his current club next season.

With the economic cloud hanging over the Blaugrana and the Los Blancos’ prioritisation of Jude Bellingham, the pathway is open for an English club to pounce upon this unmissable opportunity.

Is Gabriel Veiga a good signing for Chelsea?

The Spaniard is a youth graduate of Celta and made his senior debut with the reserves in August 2019. He then made his first team bow in the September of the following year in a LaLiga clash against Valencia.

The 2022/23 campaign is the youngster’s first season of consistent minutes, and he has flourished into one of the club’s most productive players.

Despite playing for a side that is currently 17th and flirting with relegation heading into the final game, he has still displayed his impeccable quality.

Veiga ranks in the top 13% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for progressive carries per 90, as well as the highest 11% for successful take-ons per 90, according to FBref. This is owed to his majestic dribbling and his intricate ability to weave beyond onrushing defenders.

The mercurial talent has laced this creativity with exceptional levels of output, as he has registered 13 goal contributions in 39 appearances in all competitions. This means that he ranks within the top 1% and 21% for non-penalty goals and assists per 90 respectively, which has alerted many of Europe’s most elite clubs to his limitless potential.

From a Chelsea perspective, the signing of this joyous technician could make for a formidable partner for Manuel Ugarte, who has also been linked to the West London outfit.

Mauricio Pochettino is extremely keen on bringing the Uruguayan to Stamford Bridge and the aggressive titan could be pivotal to allow innovative sparks like Veiga to excel.

The eight-cap international has made the most tackles (121) in Liga Portugal and the Champions League (29), despite being knocked out in the group stage.

Due to the injuries of N’Golo Kante, the 2021 Champions League winners have desperately lacked a tenacious and defensive midfielder, with Enzo Fernandez often played as a lone six when it is clearly not his strong point.

Therefore, the signing of Ugarte instantly solves this issue and could allow others, such as Veiga, to demonstrate their true chance-creating potential.

Once lauded as “amazing” by scout Jacek Kulig, whoever gets their hands on Vigo’s best player has surely hit the jackpot, so Todd Boehly and co must ensure that it's the Blues that win the race for his signature.