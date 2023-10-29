It is fair to say Chelsea have been ridiculously efficient with transfers ever since American business and billionaire Todd Boehly took over as chairman and co-owner of the Blues, signing 30 players in total which has included the likes of Raheem Sterling, Enzo Fernandez, and Marc Cucurella all joining the new-look, star-studded West Londoners to varying levels of success.

Despite pumping cash into Stamford Bridge - Chelsea spending in excess of £1bn on new talents - Todd Boehly's influx of money hasn't seen an on-the-field resurgence for the Blues with Mauricio Pochettino's men struggling early into this season after a woeful 12th placed finish last campaign.

It could well see even more bodies come into the building in January to make up for the disappointing performances to date, with previous transfer target and Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall potentially back on the agenda.

Chelsea's interest in Dewsbury-Hall

Starring in the Championship with the Foxes so far this season, Enzo Maresca's Leicester taking the English second tier by storm with 13 wins from 14, Dewsbury-Hall has been a major spark for the early high-flyers.

It was reported, via GIVEMESPORT this summer, before Dewsbury-Hall's electric start in the Championship this campaign, that Chelsea were sniffing around for the 24-year-old with football journalist Dean Jones openly admitting that the midfielder was "too good for the Championship."

Jones' words have been vindicated, Leicester somehow keeping Dewsbury-Hall amidst interest from another top-flight suitor in Liverpool and he has torn the Championship to shreds as a result.

Dewsbury-Hall's performances for Leicester City this season

Leading the assist charts with six to his name from 14 matches played, the Leicester-born midfielder is showing his admirers what they missed out on by not signing him up sooner.

With five goals scored on top of that, he has been a standout performer in the second tier so far and will surely have even more concrete interest in his services from a goal-shy Chelsea this January - the Blues lacking a real goalscoring threat from the middle of the park currently, despite spending big.

According to FBRef, in the last year, Dewsbury-Hall has been exceptional in how much he progresses his team going forward with the 24-year-old averaging 4.22 progressive carries per 90 on top of 7.46 progressive passes.

In contrast, Conor Gallagher comes in at a lesser 2.15 carries per match alongside his passes also falling short at 5.66.

Chelsea could, therefore, look to Dewsbury-Hall again as an exciting, more attack-oriented option through the middle of the park to aid the misfiring strikers in the Blues eleven and he could well start ahead of Conor Gallagher.

Why Dewsbury-Hall could offer more than Gallagher

Once a promising talent after starring out on loan at Crystal Palace, Gallagher has not set the world alight in an attacking sense since cementing a spot in the Chelsea line-up after that stint at Selhurst Park.

Gallagher is yet to score for Pochettino's men at all this season, only providing a meagre two assists from 10 matches too as the midfielder has struggled to make an impact at the end of his surging runs from deep.

Whereas, the Foxes star has been able to rack up goals and assists on a regular basis for the second division side. The current Chelsea man has not proven himself to be a reliable outlet in that sense, which is why Pochettino could ditch the England international by signing his compatriot.

It will be down to whether or not Dewsbury-Hall can perform to his Championship best when having to make the step-up to the Premier League away from the Foxes, and further, when he's not the star man running the show away from the King Power Stadium.

But, it is a gamble worth pursuing for Chelsea, based on his current form, and that is why they should look to snap up the "superb" - as described by journalist Josh Bunting - 5 foot 10 creator in January to improve their attacking output from the middle of the park.