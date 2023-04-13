Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona wonderkid Gavi this summer, in a deal which could represent Todd Boehly's best transfer since arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Could Chelsea sign Gavi?

According to Spanish news outlet Diario AS, Chelsea have already met with the 18-year-old's agent, Iván de la Peña, with the view of signing the teenager on a free transfer this summer.

The Spain international only signed a professional contract at the Nou Camp in September 2022, earning £114k-per-week with the Catalan side, yet La Liga have refused to recognise the legitimacy of this deal as it sees Barcelona exceed their wage limit once again.

Xavi's side might well be on track to win the La Liga title this season, but the financial issues at the club are still prevalent and it could cost them their biggest wonderkid this summer, as unless they can get back below the salary limit, Gavi's contract would not be recognised as a professional one, and he would be free to leave for any interested side in Europe.

The report claims that talks with Chelsea have gone well and Gavi is unsurprisingly less than impressed with the way Barcelona have handled his situation, which suggests that he could easily find himself at Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Would Gavi be Boehly's best signing at Chelsea?

Boehly has spent close to £600m since taking over from Roman Abramovich, but the Blues sit 11th in the Premier League and look destined to be knocked out of the Champions League after a 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid in midweek.

Other than Wesley Fofana and Enzo Fernandez, none of Boehly's signings have averaged above a 7/10 rating from WhoScored for their performances in the Premier League so far this campaign, which suggests that so far his investments have not really paid off.

Meanwhile, Gavi has been a mainstay in Xavi's side as they look to secure their status as the number one team in Spain this season, making 27 appearances in which he has contributed one goal and three assists, with a solid 6.92 rating from WhoScored.

Club and international teammate Sergio Busquets was full of praise for the youngster earlier this season, outlining qualities that could clearly benefit the Blues.

He said (via The Athletic): “Gavi is a competitive animal, super young, at this age most players are still playing in the youth team. He is at an incredible level, goals, assists, he has a brilliant future, but still many things he can improve.

“At his age, he has to listen to everything, learn more, and hopefully he will be a player to mark an era at Barca.”

Boehly clearly wants to build a team for the future at Stamford Bridge and the prospect of signing one of the best talents to emerge from La Masia in recent years on a free transfer would simply be a remarkable coup.

After all, this is a player valued at £158m by CIES Football Observatory. Not even paying a penny, therefore, would mark the Chelsea owner's best move yet.