Chelsea target Giorgi Mamardashvili is keen to leave Valencia this summer amid interest from the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Mamardashvili to Chelsea?

Todd Boehly is reportedly set to enter the market to find a new man between the sticks, with both Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga facing uncertain futures in SW6.

The Georgia international isn’t usually first-choice at the Mestalla Stadium, but has been trusted by his manager Voro to take the lead this season, and has caught the eye of several potential suitors across Europe throughout his 28 La Liga starts.

Spanish outlet COPE reported last week that the 22-year-old’s agents had travelled to the capital to hold discussions with the board ahead of the summer, and they have since been handed a boost after learning that he wants to be on the move at the end of the season.

According to 90min, Chelsea did indeed hold “talks” with Mamardashvili’s representatives - but they also did the same with Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Leicester City, and it’s claimed that the Foxes hold the “strongest interest” out of the name-checked clubs.

Atletico Madrid, Monaco and AC Milan are also keen on a deal for the shot-stopper, but whether anything will come to fruition remains to be seen.

The Blues’ target, however, is “keen to leave” Valencia during the upcoming window, and despite him having a €100m (£87m) release clause, it’s stated that they would be happy to sanction his sale for a cut-price of just £30m.

Should Chelsea splash the cash on Mamardashvili?

Mamardashvili has been hailed a “sensational” goalkeeper by members of the media, and standing at a staggering 6 foot 6, we think Chelsea should definitely empty their pockets to secure his services in the summer.

The Free Football client has kept 16 clean sheets in 53 Valencia appearances, including seven in 32 outings across all competitions this season, as per Transfermarkt.

The Tbilisi native has also made a total of 81 saves from 113 shots on target, giving him a save percentage of 71.7%, showing that capable of getting behind the ball and potentially coming out to stop attacks (FBref).

Mamardashvili also has a 100% success rate for short passes having completed 127/127 this season, whilst recording a 97.8% rate for medium passes, completing 271 of 277 - displaying that he likes to vary how he distributed the ball, arguably making this deal even more of a no-brainer to complete.