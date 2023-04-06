Chelsea have held talks with the representatives of Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili regarding a potential move to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Mamardashvili's future?

Todd Boehly might be in the middle of his hunt to find a new long-term manager to take over from Frank Lampard in the summer, but that hasn’t stopped him from continuing work behind the scenes on tying up deals for prospective signings. The Blues owner is reportedly on the lookout for a new No 1 between the sticks, with the futures of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy uncertain.

Football Insider reports that the former isn’t expected to be handed a new deal any time soon despite his return to the team, whilst the latter, has been put up for sale and told that he is free to find his next destination during the upcoming window.

Meanwhile, Georgia international Mamardashvili has a contract at the Mestalla Stadium that isn’t set to expire until 2027, but after staking his claim as Voro’s first-choice goalkeeper this season with 27 La Liga starts to his name, he is attracting interest from Stamford Bridge.

According to Spanish outlet COPE (via Sport Witness), Chelsea “held a meeting” with the agents of Mamardashvili on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of a switch to SW6. The Blues have “already made moves” to get him on board in the summer and are believed to be “leading the race” to secure his services, with his team having personally been in London despite competition from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

It is also claimed that Boehly is “very interested” in the shot-stopper and is “ready to sign him” when the transfer window opens, but it is worth noting that he has a release clause of a staggering €100m (£87m).

Should Chelsea splash the cash on Mamardashvili?

Mamardashvili is only 22 years old, so he will still be developing, but considering the huge amount of potential he’s already showing at the highest level, we think Chelsea should absolutely cash out on what could be an excellent long-term investment for the club.

Standing at 6 foot 6, the colossus has kept seven clean sheets in 31 appearances across all competitions this season whilst averaging a save percentage of 72.5%, so provides a strong base behind his defensive backline.

Mamardashvili, who has been dubbed the “Georgian Batman” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has also previously been recognised for his individual impact, having bagged the Georgian top flight's Goalkeeper of the Season award in 2019/20 during his time at FC Locomotive Tbilisi, so we think he would be a hugely exciting acquisition if his career continues on its current trajectory.