Chelsea are reportedly interested in Sporting CP ace Goncalo Inacio, as Mauricio Pochettino eyes a rebuild at Stamford Bridge ahead of his first season in charge.

The Blues are expected to have a new look ahead of the 2023/24 campaign after a disastrous year in the Premier League seeing them record their lowest league finish since 1994.

With just 11 wins and 38 goals in 38 games, the Argentine will have a busy summer in west London with another spending spree on the horizon after Todd Boehly’s £600m gamble across last season’s windows.

What’s the latest on Goncalo Inacio to Chelsea?

As reported by news outlets in Spain, relayed by CaughtOffside, Chelsea are ready to challenge Liverpool for the signature of Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio.

The report claims that the two Premier League clubs are ‘two of the candidates’ interested in the 21-year-old, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain also listed.

It’s reported that the central defender has a release clause of €45m (£39m), with his contract running until 2026 in Lisbon.

What could Goncalo Inacio offer to Chelsea?

After allowing Kalidou Koulibaly to depart to Saudi Arabia in a deal with Al-Hilal worth £20m, the Blues will be a centre-back short going into the new season, sparking rumours that they will eye a new defender this window.

The players departing Stamford Bridge isn’t the only thought process regarding the future of the back line, with star player Thiago Silva turning 39 years old shortly after the start of the new campaign.

At just 21, Inacio could provide Chelsea with a long-term presence in central defence, and a player showing glimpses of being capable of taking the reins from the Brazilian veteran.

Hailed as a “complete” defender by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the young star has cemented himself as a firm starter in Sporting’s set-up.

With an average match rating of 7.01, the youngster contributed to seven clean sheets in 33 Liga Portugal appearances via Sofascore, just three clean sheets fewer than Chelsea recorded in the entire Premier League season (10).

Standing at 6 foot 1, the Almada-born gem is an assured presence in Sporting’s back line, flexing a 90% passing accuracy rate as well as sitting in the top 2% of centre-backs in the league in terms of progressive passes, with an average of 9.04 per 90, via FBref.

Praised by Kulig as “playing like an experienced 30-year-old veteran”, the youngster could, therefore, be a strong candidate to act as Pochettino’s heir to Silva. That is further backed up by his numbers this season.

The 21-year-old won 3.9 duels per game with a 59% win rate, as well as making an average of 1.2 tackles, 1.4 interceptions and 1.9 clearances per game, as per Sofascore.

Silva, on the other hand, won 1.5 tackles, 1.3 interceptions and 4.4 duels per match, rather similar statistics.

While Chelsea have some defensive talent in their arsenal, it would be a strong signing for Boehly should the Blues further their pursuit of Inacio, who at a price lower than familiar to the west Londoners, could prove to be a worthy investment for years to come.