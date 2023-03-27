Chelsea appear to be planning ahead for next season as Graham Potter eyes a move for striker Aleksandar Mitrovic this summer.

What’s the latest on Aleksandar Mitrovic to Chelsea?

According to the Daily Star, Mitrovic is currently on Potter’s radar following a successful Premier League campaign, although Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona are also keen on the striker ahead of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United were also interested, however, following his meltdown against the Red Devils in their recent FA Cup clash, where he was sent off, it appears their interest may have waned slightly, leaving the door ajar for Potter.

Such a move could well spell the end for a divisive figure in Pierre-Emerick Aubayemang.

What would Mitrovic add to Chelsea?

The Blues have improved in recent weeks, reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League while remaining undefeated in the league throughout March, yet it’s clear Potter needs a proper out-and-out striker.

Aubameyang arrived at Chelsea last summer from Barcelona for a reported £18m deal and although it was expected to a short-term fix, it hasn’t quite worked out like that so far.

The 33-year-old has scored just three goals in 19 appearances and hasn’t completed a full match since the start of January, further adding to their woes and there is no doubt Mitrovic could be a massive upgrade on the faltering forward.

Indeed, this term, the Serbian hitman has registered more goals (11 to one) and indeed goal-creating actions (nine to zero). Pivotally, he takes considerably more touches in the opposition penalty area per 90 minutes (6.57 to 3.40) clearly proving he is a more effective goal threat than the current Chelsea forward.

The £80k-per-week Fulham star could be the answer to Potter’s attacking woes ahead of next season and he is certainly blossoming into one of the most devastating attackers in the league.

Statman Dave dubbed him as “magic” at the beginning of the year as he broke his previous scoring record in the top flight this season, and his performances have reflected in Fulham’s impressive season which will see them retain their Premier League status.

Along with 11 league goals, he has created five big chances, completed 1.1 dribbles and made 0.7 key passes per game, far better than Aubameyang, who has scored just once, created zero big chances, made 0.3 key passes and completed 0.3 dribbles per game.

For the most part, the Serb has been superb this term but funnily enough, he hasn't had such luck against Chelsea. Indeed, big-money signing Enzo Fernandez got the better of him at the beginning of February, winning multiple tussles against the brutish forward who notably threw himself to the ground in embarrassing fashion after being grappled by the Argentine.

On the statistical evidence, however, Mitrovic is a far better option to lead Chelsea into their new era than Aubameyang but with the 28-year-old hitting his peak years, it may cost the club a substantial fee to lure him from their local rivals.