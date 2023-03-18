Chelsea will be looking to make it four wins in a row when they take on struggling Everton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Graham Potter looks to have finally found some consistency in his side, with the Blues impressive in recent displays against Leicester City and Borussia Dortmund.

However, with Sean Dyche having also improved Everton significantly since his arrival at Goodison Park, Potter must think carefully about whom to pick from the start on Saturday.

While the English manager has been boosted this week by the return of Reece James, after he missed the trip to Leicester through illness, it is arguably Conor Gallagher who should come into the side against the Toffees.

Should Gallagher start for Chelsea against Everton?

After his phenomenal performances on loan at Crystal Palace last season, which saw Gallagher earn an England call-up following his eight goals and three assists for the Eagles, it was widely expected that he would go from strength to strength at Stamford Bridge.

Things have sadly not worked out that way for the 23-year-old, with the plethora of talent available to Potter meaning he has been limited to just 10 starts and 13 substitute appearances in the top flight, in which he has just one goal and one assist, with a disappointing 6.59 rating from WhoScored.

However, he has history against Everton, as he was the best player on the pitch for Palace last season as they dispatched the Toffees 3-1 at Selhurst Park, as he scored the opener before grabbing his second thanks to a "special" finish - in the eyes of Patrick Vieira - past Jordan Pickford.

There is no doubt that the Englishman has talent, as he was able to emphasise that in abundance last season with the Eagles, but he needs a run of games to show that he can still be a great option for Potter in midfield.

The former Brighton boss may have added Enzo Fernandez to his squad in January, while he still has top-class midfielders such as Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante at his disposal, but Gallagher is an exciting prospect who has come directly from Chelsea's academy, and that must count for something in Potter's mind as he continues to build for the future at Stamford Bridge.

The young midfielder needs a confidence boost at Chelsea and perhaps against the same opponents, he could replicate his performance from last season and inspire Potter's side to another three points on Saturday.