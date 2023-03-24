Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Juventus star Federico Chiesa in the summer transfer window and his potential arrival at Stamford Bridge could see Graham Potter finally get rid of Christian Pulisic.

Could Chelsea sign Federico Chiesa?

According to Italian news outlet Calcio Mercato Web, the Blues are keen on bringing the Italy international to Stamford Bridge ahead of next season, as Todd Boehly looks to improve upon a faltering attack.

Despite a host of attacking additions in the January transfer window, the west London outfit have managed just 29 goals in the Premier League so far this campaign, fewer than relegation-threatened Leeds United and Leicester City.

The report claims that Chelsea could even offer Pulisic and Raheem Sterling as a makeweight to the Old Lady as they look to sign Chiesa, but the Serie A side will stand firm on their €100m (£89m) asking price.

The 25-year-old has spent much of the last two seasons sidelined through injury but has impressed in 2023, particularly in the Europa League, with one goal and one assist to his name in just three appearances, which has earned him a strong 7.02 rating from WhoScored for his performances.

Chelsea's interest, therefore, is most likely based upon his team-of-the-tournament-worthy performances at the Euros in 2021, when he helped Italy to the title after they beat England on penalties, as well as his strong displays for Juventus that campaign, with eight goals and eight assists in 30 Serie A appearances.

Journalist Sam Tighe sang his praises on Twitter that season after a superb goal in a 3-2 win against Spezia.

He said: "Chiesa with a genuine force-of-nature goal. He's incredible, but he's also proof that if you try really, really hard, good stuff happens."

Should Chelsea get rid of Pulisic?

If Chelsea are able to sign the speedy winger this summer, then he will join a plethora of wide options in Potter's squad, which will surely see some of the underperforming stars at Stamford Bridge depart.

Pulisic is surely a prime candidate given he has managed just one goal and one assist in the Premier League so far this campaign, with a woeful 6.32 rating from WhoScored which sees him ranked as the 27th-best performer at the club.

The USA international has failed to progress since joining for a hefty £57.6m fee in January 2019 and has averaged fewer shots than Chiesa (0.8 vs one), key passes (0.7 vs 0.8) and dribbles per game (0.6 vs 1.1) in their respective leagues this season, which suggests that even when struggling with injuries, the Italian would still be a better option for Potter.

Therefore, if Chelsea do pay big money to sign Chiesa this summer, it will surely be the catalyst needed for the Blues to get rid of Pulisic for good.