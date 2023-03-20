Chelsea manager Graham Potter is considering a swoop for AC Milan loanee Brahim Diaz, who could reportedly become available in the summer following three seasons in Serie A.

What's the latest on Brahim Diaz to Chelsea?

According to a recent report from The Sun, the Blues and Newcastle United are set to battle it out for the former Manchester City youngster, with both outfits viewing the Spaniard as an ideal suitor to bolster the respective ranks.

Despite having plied his trade in Italy since 2019, Diaz is on the books at La Liga giants Real Madrid, and though the holding Serie A champions have a £19.5m buy option in his loan contract, Real's demand for a buyback clause could put a spanner in the works.

As such, the likes of Chelsea will feel confident in enticing the 23-year-old with a package, where he could play a pivotal role in cementing the frontal fluidity amid the new era at the outfit, with owner Todd Boehly taking over one year ago.

Who could Diaz replace at Chelsea?

During his time with the Rossoneri, Diaz has played 110 matches, scoring 16 goals and ten assists and providing his outfit with a versatile attacking outlet, capable of flourishing across any role in the frontline.

As per FBref, the £29m-rated ace ranks among the top 17% of attacking midfielders and wingers in Europe's big five leagues for progressive passes, the top 28% for progressive carries and the top 21% for successful take-ons, illustrating his promising foundation that could be nurtured at Stamford Bridge.

While imperfect, the transitional and combative aura to his abilities suits Potter's system to a tee; robust, tenacious and unflinching in his dynamic role - remarked to be "extremely difficult to stop" by Bruno Alemany.

This season, Diaz has plundered five goals and two assists from 25 starts across all competitions, averaging his highest average league rating, via Sofascore, for the outfit at 6.84 and averaging one shot and 1.3 key passes per game, creating eight big chances and completing an average of 82% of his passes, impressive considering the relentless pace of his forward-focussed role.

With a swoop, Chelsea could finally ditch Hakim Ziyech and rest assured knowing a tailor-made replacement could take his stead.

Ziyech was subject to a January bid from French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, though a move was scuppered by the late submission of important documents on deadline day.

Given the Moroccan has only started on six occasions in the Premier League this term, registering one assist and scoring no goals, it looks certain that space will free up in the squad this summer, with Diaz boasting the perfect skill set to replace the 30-year-old, who himself ranks among the top 6% of positional peers for progressive passes and the top 28% for progressive carries.

The winds of change are howling in west London, and despite Ziyech's solid servitude since his £33m move from Ajax in 2020, the younger, more vibrant Diaz could be the perfect option to continue the growth and instil a newfound mentality at Chelsea.