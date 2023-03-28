Chelsea are no strangers to splashing the cash in order to secure the very best talent to join the club. Millions have been spent over the previous two decades to bring the Blues up to a level where they can regularly challenge for glory and following five Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies and a handful of other domestic silverware, the strategy appears to be working.

Of course, it isn’t without its faults as unless you have a near-flawless scouting network, big money will be spent on players who will naturally underachieve and fail to live up to the lofty expectations.

The likes of Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku have all arrived at the club recently for extortionate sums and notably underperformed.

However, there is one player in particular that Frank Lampard signed who is continuing to bleed the club dry; Hakim Ziyech.

What salary is Ziyech on at Chelsea?

The Moroccan winger agreed to join the club from Ajax in February 2020 for a fee believed to be £33.3m before joining up with Lampard and his new team that summer ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

His form for the Dutch side during 2018/19 was simply stunning and was clearly a big factor in the club signing him. He played a key part as Ajax reached the semi-finals of the Champions League while registering a mightily impressive 45 goal contributions across all competitions – 21 goals and 24 assists.

His spell at Chelsea so far has been a disappointment compared to the statistics he registered for the Eredivisie side and across 102 games, he has scored just 14 goals and grabbed 11 assists, a far cry from the numbers he was expected to reach upon his arrival.

Indeed, this season has been terrible even by his standards. Ziyech has just one assist from 19 matches, and it’s no wonder he has been described as “lazy” by the supporters, including podcaster Ryan Whitney.

With the January spending spiralling out of control, Graham Potter will need to move on some deadwood during the summer in order to balance the books and the winger should be the first name to go. Across his near three-year spell at the club, the player has rinsed Chelsea of £49m, combining his transfer fee along with his £100k-per-week wages.

Hopefully, the Englishman will take note of his predecessor's failings and spend wisely in the transfer market to avoid expensive duds ransacking the club even further.