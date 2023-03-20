Malang Sarr looks unlikely to ever make it at Chelsea considering his lack of appearances over the past three years, and Graham Potter should look to get rid of the Frenchman this summer.

Should Chelsea get rid of Sarr?

Chelsea signed Sarr on a free transfer in 2020 after his contract at Nice expired, with the centre-back having accumulated 119 appearances during his time with the Ligue 1 side, which made him one of the most exciting young defensive talents in European football.

He was subsequently loaned out by the Blues and joined FC Porto for the 2020/21 campaign but struggled to make much of an impression in Portugal, making just 19 appearances in total, as he was forced to make eight appearances for the Dragões' B team.

Despite his lack of game time that season, he returned to Chelsea and became part of the first-team squad under Thomas Tuchel for the 2021/22 campaign, making 21 appearances, of which just eight came in the Premier League.

One of those came in the 4-2 home defeat by Arsenal, in which the French centre-back came in for some criticism from talkSPORT pundit Dean Saunders.

He said: “I’m going to be harsh but [Malang] Sarr was a shambles. Not good enough. For Sarr to come into the team when he’s not playing every week, he’s made so many mistakes."

After a difficult season in Chelsea colours, the Blues opted to send Sarr back to France in the summer, in the hope that he could rediscover his best form with Monaco.

Unfortunately, his performances there seem to have confirmed that the 24-year-old will never be good enough to be a regular in Graham Potter's side, as he has averaged a shocking 6.32 rating from WhoScored for his displays in Ligue 1 so far this term.

While Chelsea's decision to sign Sarr on a free transfer looked like something of a no-brainer given his impressive displays at a young age in France, his £135k-per-week wage looks like terrible business by the west London side.

While Monaco have the option to buy the centre-back in the summer, his disappointing displays and lack of starts in Ligue 1 suggest that they may well avoid that option, and he could soon find himself back to being surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

Sarr is contracted until 2025 but Potter must ensure that he leaves before then, as his time at Chelsea has been an entirely forgettable one.