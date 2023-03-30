Chelsea's main problem this season has been putting the ball in the back of the net, and it is something of a surprise that Graham Potter has persisted with Kai Havertz as his main man throughout the campaign.

There is no doubting the German international's ability but he is far from consistent in the final third, with just seven league goals to his name so far this term, as he has continued his trend of underperforming on his xG in every season so far at Stamford Bridge.

Potter should instead consider unleashing Mason Burstow, who is continuing to catch the eye in Chelsea's academy, having become the final signing of the Roman Abramovich era when he joined from Charlton Athletic in February 2022.

Who is Chelsea starlet Mason Burstow?

The Blues secured the signing of Burstow having submitted a 'substantial bid' for the teenager last year, after he had broken into the first team with the League One club, notching six goals in his first 14 senior appearances.

He would return to The Valley on loan for the rest of the 2021/22 campaign and finished the season with six goals and three assists in 23 appearances.

Former Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson sang the young striker's praises last year after his instant impact in Charlton's first team, which remarkably saw him score with his first touch in senior football in a 6-1 thrashing of Crawley Town in the EFL Trophy.

He said: "He is a great kid. He is so confident I had no qualms [about bringing him on against Plymouth]. It was a big game to come on, a big crowd – there was quite a lot of weight on his shoulders. I was happy to fling him in because I think he can handle that.

“I’ve got confidence in him and he’s got confidence in himself. He is a good player."

Unsurprisingly, the 19-year-old is finding U21s football a little easier given his experience of senior football in England's third tier, and he boasts ten goals and four assists in just 26 appearances for the Blues so far this campaign.

Amid an injury crisis in January, Chelsea opted to keep Burstow at the club in case he was needed for the first team, which suggests that he is already in Potter's thoughts as he considers how to improve the Blues' woes in front of goal, which has seen them muster just 29 in the top flight this season.

With Havertz continuing to misfire in a Chelsea shirt, Potter should perhaps consider giving the 19-year-old Burstow his first-team debut in the coming months, as the £2.9k-per-week striker's goalscoring nous could just push the Blues back up the Premier League table.