Chelsea manager Graham Potter will be spending much of the international break considering how to get the best out of his side in the hope that they can secure an unlikely top-four finish with a strong run of form at the end of the season.

If the English manager is serious about improving his squad, he should consider ditching Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic, as he has been disappointing throughout the season so far.

Should Chelsea drop Kovacic?

Since signing from Real Madrid, initially on loan in 2018, the midfielder has gone on to make 211 appearances, in which he has contributed a disappointing six goals and 14 assists.

The 28-year-old has never been able to nail down a week-in, week-out starting role in Chelsea's side, with his 23 starts in the 2019/20 Premier League campaign the most of his career at Stamford Bridge.

A succession of minor injury problems have certainly played their part, as well as the multitude of midfield options available to the Blues, but there is an argument that the £100k-per-week earner simply hasn't lived up to his potential, and his disappointing form and age suggest that he could fall victim to Todd Boehly's youthful revolution at Chelsea.

This season has certainly been his worst at the west London side, as he has managed just one goal and one assist in 19 Premier League appearances, with WhoScored awarding him a shocking 6.49 average rating for his performances.

Kovacic is ranked as the 23rd-best performer in Potter's squad so far this campaign, which is nowhere near good enough for a player of his ability, as well as someone who has taken the captain's armband on more than one occasion in a Chelsea shirt.

Despite his role as an all-action midfielder, the Croatia international fails to rank in the top ten squad members at Chelsea for shots, key passes, dribbles and pass success rate so it is no surprise that he is rated so poorly by WhoScored.

The 28-year-old was once a valued member of Thomas Tuchel's squad and the German manager sang his praises back in 2022, saying:

"Even at Real Madrid, I was aware of his talent, and I felt there was a next step coming. I'm very happy that he's my player and plays a lot this season. He is crucial to us on the pitch and off the pitch in the way he behaves."

Unfortunately, that 'next step' hasn't materialised for Kovacic as his performances have clearly regressed this season and Potter must surely consider ditching the former Real Madrid man after the international break if he wants to push Chelsea to the next level.