Chelsea are one of a number of sides across Europe interested in signing AC Milan star Rafael Leao this summer and the winger's potential arrival at Stamford Bridge could see Graham Potter ditch January flop Mykhailo Mudryk.

Could Chelsea sign Rafael Leao?

Chelsea have long been linked with signing the former Lille forward, with the Blues reportedly offering €70m (£62m) during the World Cup in Qatar.

However, should the Blues retain their interest heading into the summer, they could be forced to shell out the 23-year-old's mighty €150m (£132m) release clause.

It has been another impressive campaign from the Portugal international, as he boasts eight goals and six assists in just 25 Serie A appearances, with WhoScored awarding him an impressive average rating of 7.07.

He has also caught the eye with his performances in the Champions League, as his one goal and two assists have helped Stefano Pioli's side reach the quarter-finals, where they will face Italian top-flight leaders Napoli next month.

For context, the top-performing player in Potter's squad this season, of those to make at least ten Premier League appearances, has been Reece James, and he also has a 7.07 average rating from WhoScored, which emphasises the quality Leao could add at Stamford Bridge next season, particularly in the attacking areas where the Blues have struggled.

Former England manager Fabio Capello lauded the pacy winger when on Sky Sports earlier this month, comparing him to PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe.

He said, via OneFootball: “Another important thing: he worries the opponents. He is one of the few players in Europe today who goes off easily in one-on-one situations. In terms of speed and quickness, he is like Mbappé."

Considering the France international is regarded as one of the best young footballers in the world, winning the golden boot in Qatar after a hat-trick in the final, Chelsea would surely be foolish to turn down a similar player this summer, no matter the cost for Todd Boehly.

If the left-winger were to arrive at Stamford Bridge, it would surely limit the chances of fellow youngster Mudryk, who has struggled since signing from Shakhtar Donetsk in the January transfer window for a mammoth £88.5m fee, signing a ridiculous eight-and-a-half-year deal.

In total, the 22-year-old has managed no goals and one assist in seven appearances for his new side, averaging a shockingly bad 6.26 rating from WhoScored for his performances in the Premier League.

It would be a ruthless decision by Potter to consider dropping the Ukrainian youngster so early into his Chelsea career but he has done little so far to justify his price and for that sort of money, he needed to come in and have an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge.

Leao has consistently produced in Italy's top flight in recent seasons and could be a big upgrade on Mudryk if Boehly can prise the Portuguese forward away from the San Siro this summer.