Chelsea have been forced to cope without the influential N'Golo Kante for much of this season, as injury problems and age catch up with the once world-class midfielder.

While the Frenchman is expected to return from injury soon and could play a big part under Graham Potter as the Blues target a European finish in the Premier League, the 31-year-old's contract situation means that Chelsea should already be planning on how to replace him.

The former Leicester City man could be set to leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer this summer when his current contract expires but Potter may already have a ready-made replacement in 18-year-old talent, Andrey Santos.

Who is Andrey Santos?

The teenage midfielder would move to Stamford Bridge in January of this year, signing in a deal worth a reported £18m, which represents another significant outlay from Todd Boehly, especially for a player so young.

However, there is every reason to believe in Santos' potential, as he has already established himself as a key first-team player at Vasco da Gama in Brazil, notching eight goals in 42 appearances for Maurício Barbieri's side, having rejoined them on loan in the January transfer window.

Although he plays predominantly as a defensive midfielder, the teenager clearly has an eye for goal, as he finished the recent U20 South American Championships with six goals in eight games as Brazil claimed the title.

The teenager has already caught the eye of former Brazil international Juninho Pernambucano, who sang his praises after he broke into Vasco da Gama's first team last season, helping them earn promotion from Serie B.

He said: “I've never seen a player, at 18, as ready as he is. Physically, he's a beast, technically he's on a high level. He's not going to be better than me, he's going to be much better than me."

The former Lyon man continued: "He is a much more complete player. At 18, I didn’t play half as much as he does, I’m not ashamed to say that."

Could Andrey Santos replace Kante?

Although Kante has been limited to just two appearances in the Premier League so far this season, his 7.20 average rating from WhoScored.

This sees him ranked as the number-one player in Potter's squad, which emphasises how much of a loss it would be for the former Brighton boss to see him depart this summer.

While reports have suggested that he is close to a new three-year-deal, the Frenchman will turn 32 in a few days' time and cannot be expected to perform forever in this Chelsea midfield.

If and when Kante does need replacing, Potter should turn to the exciting Santos, who certainly looks to have the physical attributes and potential required to fill the World Cup winner's boots at Chelsea.

Similarly equipped to be that box-to-box presence, the Blues could well save millions, looking to unleash the young Brazilian next to the likes of Enzo Fernandez, rather than spending more in the transfer market.

Although yet to make his Chelsea debut, Santos could well be ready to explode next term.