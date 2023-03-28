Graham Potter will have kept a close eye on his Chelsea players during the international break to see who is worthy of some more minutes when the Premier League resumes this weekend.

The former Brighton boss has a huge roster of players to choose from at Stamford Bridge, following the influx of new signings under Todd Boehly and it means he always has the option of switching things up with the aim of surging up the table in the final stages of the season.

Chelsea fans will have been pleased to see winger Christian Pulisic star for the USA, in the hope that the former Borussia Dortmund can recover some of his confidence at Stamford Bridge, but it was arguably Noni Madueke who was the star of the international break.

Who was Chelsea's best player during the international break?

Pulisic may well have grabbed a goal and two assists in the USA's 7-1 thrashing of Grenada but considering the standard of the opposition, this is perhaps a less-impressive feat than Madueke's.

The former PSV Eindhoven man came off the bench for England U21s in their crunch match against France U21s and would also contribute a goal and two assists in less than 30 minutes on the pitch.

As per SofaScore, the 21-year-old would earn a phenomenal 9.0/10 rating for his performance in the 4-0 win, registering his goal with his only shot on target, and providing two assists despite playing just six passes in his impressive 24-minute cameo.

Manager Lee Carsley was full of praise for the silky winger following the game, and seemingly urged Potter to use him more often rather than letting his talent go to waste.

He said: “He is exciting, fast, direct, and very versatile but what we have to remember is he is still young.

“He is going to need time, match minutes, the time to work on his game, but he has high potential. Like a lot of the younger players, he just needs an opportunity.

“They need opportunities to show that talent and given a run of games he will be fine.”

Since his move to Chelsea in January, Madueke has been limited to just two starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League, which is perhaps unsurprisingly when you consider the sheer number of wide players that Potter has at his disposal.

However, the former Brighton boss must recognise Madueke's talent and give the £29m signing minutes over the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Pulisic, who don't look to have long-term futures at Stamford Bridge.

Indeed, his performance against France shows that he can be a huge difference-maker when given the opportunity.