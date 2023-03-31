Chelsea look set to lose Mason Mount this summer, with the latest reports suggesting that the England international could be set for a reunion with Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich.

What is the latest on Mason Mount at Chelsea?

Chelsea and Mount have been at an impasse when it comes to new contract negotiations for some time now and with the midfielder's deal at Stamford Bridge set to expire at the end of next season, there has naturally been a lot of interest from other top sides around Europe.

The Blues could be forced to cash in on the 24-year-old should they fail to agree on a new deal, or they risk losing him on a free transfer next season, as foreign clubs would be able to approach Mount under the Bosman ruling from January 2024.

The Times suggest that Bayern Munich are keen to tempt the former Derby County loanee to Germany this summer, where he could reunite with Tuchel, who replaced Julian Nagelsmann at the Allianz Arena recently.

It could be tough for the Englishman to turn down one of Europe's top clubs, especially as Graham Potter's side currently look unlikely to be playing Champions League football next season, with the Blues occupying 10th position in the Premier League.

While it might be frustrating for Chelsea to lose one of their most promising academy graduates, Mount has struggled to replicate his form from last season, as he has managed just three goals and two assists in the top flight so far this campaign, averaging a disappointing 6.72 rating from WhoScored for his performances.

Last season saw the attacking midfielder hit 11 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League, with a 7.19 average rating from WhoScored, so it is easy to see why Tuchel would want to link up with him again.

Fortunately for Potter, Chelsea may already have a ready-made replacement for the 24-year-old in Omari Hutchinson, who is continuing to dazzle in the Blues' academy since his summer switch from Arsenal.

Could Hutchinson replace Mount at Chelsea?

Chelsea would sign the teenager from their London rivals in the summer of 2022 and he has been a driving force for the U21 side in the Premier League 2 so far this term, notching an impressive seven goals and eight assists in 18 appearances.

His performances aren't much of a surprise when you consider he managed six goals and six assists in the same competition last season with the Gunners, which included a phenomenal goal against Crystal Palace.

GOAL journalist Tom Maston said:

"Omari Hutchinson (2003) with an outstanding solo goal for Arsenal U23s this evening. Hutchinson, who can play out wide or centrally, is known as something of an assist king at youth level but scored twice vs C.Palace in a 4-2 win for the Gunners."

The "sensational" Jamaica international - as lauded by football.london's Kaya Kaynak in the past - already boasts two first-team appearances for Chelsea so is clearly on Potter's radar, and more impressive displays could see him step up as Mount's replacement should he depart Stamford Bridge this summer.