Reece James is becoming a bit of a liability at Chelsea, with his injury issues no doubt a huge frustration for those at Stamford Bridge.

What is Reece James' injury history?

There is no doubt that when the England international is fully fit, he is one of the best in the world in his position, evidenced by his impressive return of five goals and nine assists in just 26 Premier League appearances last season.

Yet he is now more often injured than fit and has managed just 12 top-flight appearances so far this campaign, with the 23-year-old's potential arguably going to waste because of his woeful injury record, which has seen him spend a worrying amount of time on the sidelines during his Chelsea career.

Indeed, the full-back has suffered from four separate incidents of illness and injury this term, meaning that through his time in the capital, he's missed a whopping 370 days of action.

Graham Potter has utilised the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Cesar Azpilicueta at right-back this season in James' absence but neither can be seen as a serious threat to the 23-year-old as a long-term option in that position at Stamford Bridge.

However, next season, the former Brighton boss will be able to call upon January signing Malo Gusto, whose impressive displays in Ligue 1 with Lyon suggest that he could eventually replace James in Chelsea's starting side.

Who is Malo Gusto?

Chelsea confirmed the signing of Gusto from Lyon in January in a deal worth £35.1m before sending him back to the French side on loan for the rest of the campaign.

It is easy to see why the Blues were willing to spend such a significant fee on the 19-year-old, who looks set to be another top talent to emerge from the "superb" academy with Les Gones.

This campaign has seen the "very dangerous" teenage defender - as dubbed by journalist Bobby Vincent - make 17 appearances in the French top flight, contributing one assist and averaging an excellent 7.03 rating from WhoScored for his performances.

For context, only N'Golo Kante, Enzo Fernandez and James have averaged better in Potter's squad so far this term, which emphasises the quality that the French youngster could add at Stamford Bridge next season.

Gusto looks as if he could be an ideal heir to Chelsea's star academy graduate in west London when you consider his FBref scouting report, which ranks him in the top 10% of full-backs in Europe's top five divisions for expected assists, passes attempted, progressive carries and progressive passes received.

Unless James can overcome his injury issues at Chelsea, he will never be able to reach his immense potential, and if he continues to prove an unreliable option in Potter's side, the English manager could eventually prioritise the promising Gusto instead. He is yet to earn his maiden cap in west London, but next season has his name written all over it.