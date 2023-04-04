Chelsea owner Todd Boehly appears to be wasting no time in his search for a new manager at the club following the recent sacking of Graham Potter, with Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim on his list.

What’s the latest Chelsea manager news?

According to Fabrizio Romano, Amorim is “also appreciated” by the club and could be a contender for the vacant managerial position amid interest in Julian Nagelsmann.

Boehly may find he has competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the Portuguese manager, as they have also been linked with him since sacking Antonio Conte last month.

The 38-year-old has a contract at Sporting until 2026 and could cost the Blues a big compensation figure should they wish to prise him away from Portugal.

Could Ruben Amorim take over at Chelsea?

Although the likes of Nagelsmann and Zinedine Zidane have been linked with the Chelsea manager's job, Amorim would perhaps be a surprise candidate. However, his credentials may work in his favour and he could be an upgrade on Potter.

He has been in charge of Sporting since 2020, having previously had spells at SC Braga - where he won a Portuguese League Cup during his 13-game stint - and with Casa Pia.

Across 149 matches during his tenure as Sporting coach, Amorim has won 2.21 points per match, which is higher than Potter’s spell at Brighton (1.28) and Ostersund (1.71) in clubs where he has managed over 100 matches.

The 38-year-old has also won five major honours in his managerial career, suggesting he is perhaps best placed to lead Chelsea to success compared to just the one Swedish Cup for the Englishman.

Amorim led Sporting to a sensational title triumph in the 2020/2021 season, ending a 19-year title drought as they lost just once all campaign – when the title was already wrapped up – and conceded just 20 goals, propelling the manager into cult hero status.

This success led Daily Telegraph journalist Matt Law to label him as “highly rated” following their victory over Spurs in the Champions League last year, while the Athletic's Jack Pitt-Brooke went as far as to describe the tactician as "the most exciting young manager in European football."

Chelsea have had mixed success with Portuguese coaches over the years, with Jose Mourinho leading them to glory and Andre Villas-Boas enjoying a rather underwhelming few months in charge.

Yet, if the club were to delve back into that market again, this would surely have all the hallmarks of another Mourinho, rather than his discipline in Villas-Boas.

It could be an unorthodox choice given the two heavyweights previously linked, yet his youthful exuberance in the dugout and fresh tactical ideas would be incredibly exciting for those at Stamford Bridge.