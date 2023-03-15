Ruben Loftus-Cheek has sadly never lived up to his immense potential at Chelsea and Graham Potter should look to move him on from Stamford Bridge this summer.

Should Chelsea sell Ruben Loftus-Cheek?

The powerful midfielder is a product of Chelsea's youth academy and has been with the Blues since the age of eight, but has not gone on to achieve the things many thought he would when he was a teenager.

The former England international earned a wonderkid status from the media after making his debut for the club in a Champions League game against Sporting at Stamford Bridge back in 2015.

At that point, nothing seemed likely to prevent Loftus-Cheek from reaching the very top with the Blues but he has been plagued with minor injuries throughout his career, which have perhaps prevented him from ever enjoying a consistent run in the first team.

Now 27, the versatile midfielder has failed to ever make more than 24 appearances for Chelsea in a Premier League season, with his 30 top-flight outings at Fulham in the 2020/21 relegation campaign producing an underwhelming one goal and no assists.

While he has been something of a regular under Potter this season, making 18 appearances in the Premier League thus far, he has averaged a disappointing 6.67 rating from WhoScored for his performances, with no goals or assists to his name.

This ranks him as the 15th-best performer at Stamford Bridge and it seems likely that, with the January addition of Enzo Fernandez, he will be forced to play second-fiddle to Chelsea's big-name signings in the future, as he has done for much of his career.

Former manager Thomas Tuchel perhaps put it best when describing Loftus-Cheek's ability after he scored his first Chelsea goal in three years last season, saying:

“This performance is what he shows in training, but it’s not enough because he needs to show it on the pitch.

“I think he’s been hiding his talent and his potential for a long time in his career. He’s capable of producing performances that everybody sees on the pitch, but he’s also capable of producing performances that hides all of his quality."

However, there is still an opportunity for the Blues to rake in a promising amount of money on their academy graduate, as CIES Football Observatory values him at €15m (£13m), which would represent good value for money for Chelsea given they obviously paid nothing to sign him.

There would surely be interest in the Englishman from other top-flight clubs and a move away from Chelsea could be exactly what both the player and the club need to move on, with both no doubt left wondering what could have been had he lived up to his immense potential with the Blues.