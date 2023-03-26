Callum Hudson-Odoi looked destined for great things when he first broke into the team at Chelsea but he has sadly failed to live up to expectations with the Blues and Graham Potter should look to get rid of him in the summer.

Should Chelsea get rid of Hudson-Odoi?

Hudson-Odoi joined Chelsea 16 years ago in 2007 and would dazzle in his time in the academy, memorably scoring ten goals in seven appearances in the FA Youth Cup in the 2017/18 campaign.

His incredible form in the academy saw him earn his first four senior appearances that season, as he featured twice in the Premier League and twice in the FA Cup, despite still being a teenager.

Further appearances and his first senior goals would follow in the 2018/19 season, with an impressive four goals and two assists in nine Europa League appearances as the Blues won the trophy under Maurizio Sarri.

It was no surprise therefore that when Frank Lampard took over from the Italian he was keen to utilise one of Chelsea's most exciting young talents, and Hudson-Odoi would register one goal and five assists in 22 Premier League outings in the 2019/20 campaign but averaged a disappointing 6.56 rating from WhoScored for his performances.

Soon, the England international would transition from a promising youngster to an established member of the first team, who was sadly failing to perform consistently.

Under Thomas Tuchel in the 2021/22 campaign, he enjoyed the most Premier League starts of his career with 11, but failed to make that opportunity count, with just one goal and two assists to his name.

Alan Shearer and Ian Wright were both critical of the winger, who earns £120k-per-week at Chelsea, when speaking on Premier League Productions after a particularly poor display away at Brighton in January of last year.

Shearer suggested that the 22-year-old was "really poor" while Wright blasted his failure to find Romelu Lukaku on a counterattack, saying that he couldn't believe what he was seeing.

Following the takeover from Todd Boehly, Chelsea have seen an influx of wingers arrive at the club, with Raheem Sterling signed from Manchester City in the summer, which was perhaps a catalyst in Hudson-Odoi being loaned to Bayer Leverkusen for the 2022/23 campaign.

His return of no goals and just one assist in 13 Bundesliga appearances does not bode well for his future at Stamford Bridge, especially given the January arrivals of Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke.

Therefore, it seems clear now that Hudson-Odoi won't be good enough to be a regular at Chelsea and Potter should look to get rid of him in the summer before his market value drops significantly, bringing an end to his 16-year stay at the Bridge.