The pressure on Chelsea manager Graham Potter increased further on Saturday evening as his side succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

The lack of a clinical striker once again came back to haunt the Blues as they registered 27 shots compared to Villa's five but were unable to find a way past Emiliano Martinez.

However, the away side could have easily scored more had they capitalised on a number of counter-attacking chances, with the Blues' three-at-the-back formation leaving them far too vulnerable, which is something Potter must look to amend if he is going to enjoy success at Stamford Bridge.

Should Potter change formation at Chelsea?

Ollie Watkins handed Unai Emery's side the lead when a long ball from Douglas Luiz was dealt with terribly by Marc Cucurella, with the makeshift centre-back only helping the ball into the Englishman's path, leaving him with time and space to lift the ball over Kepa Arrizabalaga to open the scoring.

Chelsea regularly found themselves outnumbered at the back, with Kalidou Koulibaly the only natural central defender in the back three, as Reece James continues to bomb forward, which often left gaps for Villa to expose.

While Villa were regularly three-on-two or two-on-one when attacking, they only doubled their lead thanks to a screamer from John McGinn but, in truth, a better side would have finished Chelsea off much sooner with clinical counter-attacks.

On Match of the Day, Potter said: "We have to analyse the performance and look at the things we've done well and what we can do better. Defensively we've left ourselves too open."

During Sky Sports' coverage of the game, co-commentator Andy Hinchcliffe described Potter's decision to play a back three of James, Cucurella and Koulibaly as "questionable", suggesting that it was "too easy" for Villa to create chances.

A more dangerous attacking side, such as Liverpool, Brighton or Real Madrid, who are the next three visitors to Stamford Bridge, could have really put Chelsea's defence to the sword, and it was baffling that Potter opted not to change formation as the visitors continued to create chances at will.

Although the absence of the injured Thiago Silva is clearly being felt, Potter had both Benoit Badiashile and Trevoh Chalobah available to him on the bench, so if he wanted to stick with the three-at-the-back formation, why not start his natural centre-backs and get the best out of James by playing him in his preferred right wing-back role?

It seems clear that if Chelsea want to recover from this awful season and progress against a scary Real Madrid side in the Champions League, Potter needs to completely abandon this particular tactic and select his best players in their natural positions.