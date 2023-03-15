Graham Potter has seen his Chelsea side pick up three consecutive victories recently and the former Brighton boss looks set for a long-term project at Stamford Bridge.

After some serious investment in the summer and in January, the Englishman will have to consider carefully how to best manage his squad at the end of the season, with some names surely likely to depart.

If the Blues have aspirations of challenging at the top end of the Premier League once again, then Potter must consider getting rid of 23-year-old academy graduate, Trevoh Chalobah.

What is Chalobah's record at Chelsea?

Chalobah, who is the younger brother of Nathaniel, has been with Chelsea since he was nine and has progressed through the academy and into the first team.

The centre-back would enjoy loan spells with the likes of Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town and FC Lorient before breaking into Chelsea's senior side last season, featuring 29 times under Thomas Tuchel in all competitions.

He has gone on to make another 22 appearances so far this campaign to take his tally to 51 outings in a Chelsea shirt but his form so far suggests that he cannot be considered a viable long-term option in Potter's squad.

In 15 Premier League appearances, the young defender has averaged a disappointing 6.48 rating from WhoScored, which ranks him as the 23rd-best performer in Potter's inflated squad.

Chelsea's upturn in form has coincided with Chalobah being returned to the bench, with the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Thiago Silva and Benoit Badiashile all earning higher average ratings from WhoScored than the academy graduate so far this campaign.

Despite his role as a defender, the English defender ranks 21st for tackles, ninth for interceptions and eighth for aerials won per game in the top flight throughout 2022/23, which suggests that Potter has far better options at his disposal.

Although he still has plenty of time to develop, the age of 23 cannot be considered that young in football anymore, especially when you consider that the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are widely regarded as two of the best strikers on the planet at 22 and 24 respectively.

Wesley Fofana and Badiashile are both younger than Chalobah yet are arguably more established talents, while the Blues also have the exciting Levi Colwill out on loan at Brighton.

Chelsea did hand the 23-year-old defender a new £50k-per-week contract recently, as he followed in the footsteps of the new signings by agreeing to a long-term deal until 2028.

However, his performances this season indicate that this could have been a mistake by the Blues, as Potter arguably has better and younger centre-backs in his squad.

After some disappointing performances so far this campaign, the 47-year-old boss should ruthlessly bring an end to Chalobah's 14-year stay at Stamford Bridge and cash in on the defender while his stock is still high.