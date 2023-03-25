Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in the summer transfer window, and he could form a dream partnership with Enzo Fernandez in Graham Potter's side.

Could Chelsea sign Alexis Mac Allister?

Chelsea were heavily linked with signing the Argentina international in the January transfer window and the player's father has now provided an update on his situation ahead of the summer window, with an exit seemingly on the cards.

He told ESPN Argentina (via 90min): "Clubs are starting to call us for Alexis but there are no concrete talks now. We’ll decide together with Brighton, they deserve respect. We will pick the best project, based on the coach too — it’s not about money."

Since signing from Argentinos Juniors in January 2019, the midfield maestro has gone on to make 98 appearances, in which he has contributed 17 goals and eight assists.

The 24-year-old has been a revelation in Roberto de Zerbi's side so far this campaign, hitting seven goals and one assist in the Premier League as the south coast side sits 7th, with a European finish well and truly on the cards.

WhoScored have awarded Mac Allister an impressive 7.08 rating for his performances in the top flight, which ranks him as the third-best player in De Zerbi's squad, while he also has the most shots per game with 2.4, so it is no surprise that the Seagulls have placed a reported £70m asking price on his head ahead of the summer.

Former Brighton boss Alan Mullery was full of praise for the Argentine midfielder on BBC Radio Sussex’s Albion Unlimited podcast last year.

He said:

“We have had six or seven players in the World Cup playing for their country - when did Brighton do that? Fantastic. Mac Allister has looked like a class, quality player.

“He thinks of what he wants to do when the ball arrives, play it short, run it, defend it. He’s a very good midfield player. He has the capability to go forward and also defend. He’s not big and strong but he wins tackles. He has this attitude and when he has the ball he looks forward very carefully. I think he has been outstanding this season.”

Could Mac Allister form a dream duo with Enzo Fernandez?

Chelsea have already brought in one of Argentina's World Cup stars from their triumph in Qatar, as Fernandez made the move to Stamford Bridge for a British transfer record fee of £106.8m.

He has impressed in Potter's side since then, with WhoScored awarding him a superb 7.08 rating which sees him ranked as the second-best player in Chelsea's side, while he also ranks as the best tackler at Stamford Bridge with a mammoth 3.6 per game.

The duo were ranked by WhoScored as the third and fourth-best performers in Lionel Scaloni's squad in Qatar, and their combination of tough tackling and attacking intent could see Potter secure a dream duo in Chelsea's midfield for comfortably another eight years.