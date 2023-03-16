Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and the Nigerian frontman could form a sensational partnership with Christopher Nkunku in Graham Potter's side.

Could Chelsea sign Victor Osimhen?

Recent reports from Italy have suggested that Todd Boehly is willing to offer the young forward a mammoth contract in order to tempt him to Stamford Bridge this summer, as he looks to solve Chelsea's goalscoring woes.

Calciomercato have also claimed recently that the Serie A leaders will demand €150m (£132m) for Osimhen as a result of his superb performances this season, which have been a major factor in Luciano Spalletti's side's domination in Italy's top flight.

The 24-year-old boasts an incredible 19 goals and four assists in 22 league appearances so far this season, with WhoScored awarding him a 7.52 rating from WhoScored for his performances.

For context, Kai Havertz is Chelsea's top scorer in the Premier League with just six to his name, while Thiago Silva is ranked as the top performer (of those to make at least ten appearances) according to WhoScored, with a far-less-impressive 7.03 average rating.

Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke and Joao Felix have all been signed in the Boehly era in order to bolster Potter's attack, but the Blues have only scored just 28 goals in 27 Premier League fixtures so far this season, so the need for a clinical striker to finish the chances created is clear.

Owen Hargreaves was full of praise for Osimhen on BT Sport after Napoli's 2-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League recently.

He said (via Football Transfers): "Osimhen is an absolute beast. Physically, his size, he presses the ball. Incredible. He’s incredibly hard to play against. Physically, he’s just impossible to deal with."

The former Genk striker has already spoken about his dream to play in the Premier League, and if the footballing history and wages on offer at Chelsea aren't enough to persuade him to join Potter's side this summer, then perhaps the prospect of playing with Nkunku will.

The "world-class" forward - as dubbd by Achim Beierlorzer, Leipzig's former assistant coach - has already agreed a move to Stamford Bridge ahead of the summer, with the former PSG man viewed as one of the most exciting talents in world football as a result of his displays in Germany in recent seasons.

The 2021/22 campaign saw Nkunku register a phenomenal 20 goals and 15 assists in the Bundesliga, and he has followed that up with another 17 goals and five assists in all competitions so far this term.

Capable of playing anywhere across the front three, the France international could form a mouth-watering and simply world-class duo with Osimhen at Stamford Bridge, with both players emphasising their attacking qualities in Europe across the last few years.

Chelsea need attacking quality if they are going to mount a serious challenge next season and if Boehly is willing to splash the cash again, Osimhen could be worth every penny.