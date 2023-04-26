Chelsea have internally “discussed” a deal to bring Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel to the Premier League, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

What's the latest on Kobel to Chelsea?

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has reported that whilst Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga both aren’t out of contract for another two years, Todd Boehly is looking to recruit a new first-choice shot-stopper this summer, with the 25-year-old identified as a potential candidate.

The Swiss international first arrived at the Signal Iduna Park back in July 2021 and has made 70 appearances to date, and his recent form has caught the eye of the hierarchy, who are already making behind-the-scenes transfer moves for whoever might succeed Frank Lampard, widely expected to be Mauricio Pochettino.

German outlet Bild (via Sport Witness) recently revealed that the Blues are showing an interest in the 6 foot 4 Kobel and have added him to their wishlist for the upcoming window, where it would appear that they have already developed their admiration one step further.

Taking to Twitter, Sky German'ys Plettenberg claimed that Chelsea are in active negotiations with the representatives of Kobel, although a move this summer is unlikely at this time. He wrote:

“News #Kobel: Chelsea is monitoring the goalkeeper market & Kobel is one of the names they have discussed internally. They are also in a good contact with his agents. But not more at this stage. It’s not hot. Kobel is very likely to stay at #BVB in summer and #CFC has other candidates on their list.”

Would Kobel be a good signing for Chelsea?

Boehly might have various different goalkeepers that he wants to pursue, but having been labelled a “top class” player by journalist Josh Bunting, Kobel has to be up there with one of the best on the market, so he would be a fantastic addition at Stamford Bridge.

The £34k-per-week colossus has kept 75 clean sheets in 239 appearances throughout his career, including 13 in 30 across all competitions this season, as per Transfermarkt, not to mention that he ranks in the 97th percentile for penalty saves, a rare but sensational trait to possess for a club who expect to be competing for trophies and in cup finals regularly.

The World Cup participant also has a strong range of passing having completed 127 of 127 short passes this season, giving him a 100% success rate, and 386 of 390 medium distance passes, with a 99% success rate, via FBRef.

Finally, Kobel loves to get himself behind the ball and isn’t afraid to come out and clear the danger having made 74 saves from 100 shots on target against this term, so is a well-rounded keeper and would excel between the sticks in SW6.