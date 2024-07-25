Chelsea have conducted some shrewd business in the transfer market in recent times, with owner Todd Boehly investing in the first-team whilst also keeping one eye on the future.

Players such as Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer have all arrived at Stamford Bridge in the last couple of years, making an immediate impact - with the latter scoring 22 goals in the Premier League last season.

However, amidst all of the transfer business, they have signed numerous players who have failed to impress in west London, including £89m man Mykhailo Mudryk, who has only managed to find the net on seven occasions after his big-money transfer in 2023.

As a result of the Ukrainian’s lack of impact since his arrival, the Blues and new boss Enzo Maresca are looking to bolster their squad in the transfer market whilst also looking to move a few first-team members on to fund their latest efforts in the transfer window.

Chelsea transfer news

After qualifying for the Europa Conference League, the club are looking to sign new talents to try and improve their chances of winning the competition whilst building towards pushing for a Champions League spot.

In recent days, the Blues have been linked with a move to sign Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu which saw the Danish youngster feature 32 times in his debut campaign in Serie A.

He would cost Maresca’s side £25m this summer, but would face tough competition from London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham if they are to secure a deal for his services.

They’ve also been rumoured to be eyeing a move for Fulham’s Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira, who could be a replacement for Conor Gallagher should he depart Stamford Bridge after strong interest from various sides in the Premier League.

The former Manchester United talent featured in all but one Premier League fixture for Marco Silva’s side, registering ten goal contributions - potentially boosting Chelsea’s output in front of goal.

However, the club are also actively trying to offload defender Trevor Chalobah this summer, after leaving him out of the club’s tour of the US.

The centre-back, who came through the academy, featured 13 times for the Blues last season, but could be on the move ahead of the next campaign, with Maresca’s side demanding £35m to part ways with the 25-year-old.

Despite his omission from the Italian’s squad, he’s still valued higher than one Chelsea man who set the club back a hefty sum just a couple of years ago.

How much Kepa Arrizabalaga is worth in 2024

Six years ago, Chelsea and then-manager Maurizio Sarri forked out a whopping £71.6m to sign goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Spanish side Athletic Bilbao.

He was brought in to replace Thibaut Courtois after the Belgian moved to Real Madrid, paying a world-record fee for a goalkeeper in the process.

However, in 2024, Kepa - who spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Carlo Ancelotti’s side - is now only valued at £10m, as per Transfermarkt, a decrease of £61.6m on the fee the Blues paid for him in 2018.

Chelsea's most expensive signings ever Player Fee Moises Caicedo £115m Enzo Fernandez £107m Romelu Lukaku £97m Wesley Fofana £75m Kepa Arrizabalaga £71.6m Stats via Transfermarkt

His subsequent value is over three times less than that of the fee Chelsea want to part ways with Chalobah - a real indication as to how far his stock has fallen during his time in west London.

It’s a real shame to see how far Kepa has fallen after arriving with such high potential, but there’s still time for the Spaniard to get his career back on track.

However, Maresca and Boehly must use this transfer as a stark reminder of the risk of spending big on young talents, with the club potentially at risk of an FFP breach should they operate in the transfer window in an erratic manner.