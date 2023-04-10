Chelsea are now open to offers for Hakim Ziyech and have set their price amid interest in the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Ziyech's future?

The Blues playmaker’s contract at Stamford Bridge isn’t set to expire until 2025 but his future has recently been uncertain after falling out of favour which has seen him make just six top-flight starts this season. Football.London have reported that Todd Boehly could be set to sanction a mass exodus this summer to try and help with the financial aspect of things and the 30-year-old is one of the names to have been included on the list of players who could potentially be facing the axe.

West Ham United and Fulham are two clubs that have already been credited with an interest in the winger should he be made available for transfer at the end of the season and there now appears to be another rival who has entered the race to secure his signature.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur have “registered an interest” in signing Ziyech during the upcoming window. Paris Saint-Germain are also expected to join the running after they saw a loan move collapse in January. The Blues forward “could look to leave” SW6 ahead of the new term after dropping down the pecking order where the Irons and the Cottagers are once again both name-checked alongside Spurs.

It’s believed that Frank Lampard's side would “accept bids” in the region of £20m which is a staggering £18m less than the £38m they initially paid for him when he joined from Ajax. PSG are currently his “preferred option”, but the Lilywhites would be the “most likely” to acquire him should he remain in the Premier League.

Should Chelsea keep or sell Ziyech?

Ziyech has been hailed a “joy to watch” by journalist Josh Bunting and he certainly can be on his day, but Chelsea clearly don’t see him as part of their long-term future so they should cash in whilst there is significant interest.

The Moroccan international has not featured in any of his side’s previous six top-flight outings, the last four he was completely omitted from the matchday squad and the other two he was an unused substitute. Additionally, the Dronten native has made 19 appearances across all competitions this season but has only recorded one assist during that time showing that he’s failed to prove himself when given the opportunity to play.

Finally, Ziyech is pocketing £100k-p/w in the capital which is an awful lot of money for someone who’s nothing more than a bench warmer so Chelsea letting him go would help free up their wage bill and generate funds for potential new signings in the summer.