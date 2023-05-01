Chelsea signing Harry Kane this summer would be 'an absolute headline-grabbing transfer' as speculation continues to swirl over his future, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

As per talkSPORT, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is said to be expecting an offer from Chelsea for Kane this summer as the Blues continue their search for a new striker.

The report states that Levy is 'reluctant' to let go of his prize asset this summer; however, the fact that Chelsea are close to appointing ex-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager is likely to intensify their interest in acquiring the 29-year-old.

Tottenham are likely to demand a hefty fee if they sanction a departure for Kane, with The Times revealing that they could ask for £100 million upfront to deter prospective bidders.

The Daily Mail have detailed that Manchester United are also keen on Kane as Erik Ten Hag seeks to bring a world-class striker to Old Trafford ahead of next term. At the same time, Bayern Munich are ready to put in a 'persuasive offer' to try and entice the England international to the Bundesliga, as per The Independent.

Capology understand that Kane earns £200,000 per week in north London on a contract that runs until June 2024.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones thinks that Kane moving to Stamford Bridge would be an 'unbelievable' transfer that would garner enormous attention.

Jones said: "It would be an absolute headline-grabbing transfer. There's no doubt about it. He'd also be risking tarnishing everything he's ever done at Tottenham in the eyes of their fanbase, but never say never.

"Football throws up some unbelievable plots at times and Kane's name will be thrown into the hat here. It'll start off with speculation. Who knows whether it actually comes to being something we could genuinely see?"

Would Harry Kane be a good signing for Chelsea?

Kane is a proven goalscorer with an enormity of Premier League experience and he would be a fantastic addition to lead the line for Chelsea.

In 2022/23, the London-born forward has hit the net 27 times in 45 matches across all competitions for Tottenham, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored also shows that Kane has obtained an average match rating of 7.48/10 for his exploits this campaign, making him Spurs' most consistent performer in a topsy-turvy campaign for his current employers.

Whether he would actually choose to leave Tottenham for bitter rivals Chelsea is another question because he could completely ruin his reputation in north London; nevertheless, this summer will be intriguing for Kane as he decides the next step in his career.