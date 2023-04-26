Chelsea may target a surprise pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane this summer to solve their striking problems, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

LondonWorld have claimed that Kane is a wanted man this summer amid uncertainty over his long-term Tottenham future, with Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Chelsea said to be keeping tabs on his situation.

All three interested suitors are looking to add more firepower to their respective frontlines, though Chelsea could well hold an advantage in the race for Kane's signature due to the impending arrival of former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, who is close to taking the reins at Stamford Bridge as manager.

The Telegraph have revealed that Manchester United have launched 'initial moves' to try and scope out the possibility of bringing the England international to Old Trafford; however, it is said that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will seek at least £100 million before weighing up whether to sell his prize asset.

The Sun have signalled that the Red Devils could be set to offer Kane £300,000 per week to swap north London for Manchester, which would be a £100,000 increase on his current £200,000 salary he earns per week at his current employers.

Kane has yet to win a major honour at Tottenham, though Spurs chairman Levy recently suggested in an interview that he can achieve that feat if he stays in N17.

As per The Athletic, the 61-year-old stated: “He can absolutely win a trophy at Spurs. But being a legend is also important. The fact that he’s top scorer of Tottenham Hotspur, he’s making history. I hope one day that there is a statue of Harry Kane outside our stadium.”

What has Dean Jones said about Harry Kane?

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones believes that Chelsea could have a decent chance of signing Kane this summer and thinks he would 'prefer to stay in the Premier League' rather than move to a club abroad.

Jones told FFC: "Chelsea need a centre forward; if they are going to go and spend any money in the transfer window, that is probably where they would invest. Kane is absolutely proven and able to provide goals at this level. He would prefer to stay in the Premier League, if he was to make a transfer away from Tottenham."

What are Harry Kane's stats like this season?

Kane has been in brilliant form for Tottenham this season despite their struggles on the pitch, netting 26 goals and claiming four assists in 43 matches across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Unsurprisingly, the 29-year-old also ranks as Spurs' best-performing player this term, gaining a match rating of 7.45/10 for his exploits on the pitch, according to WhoScored.

His ability to be more than just a focal point in attack cannot be questioned. FBRef shows that Kane has successfully performed 111 shot-creating actions in 2022/23, demonstrating his ability to be a reliable creator of chances well as possessing a killer instinct in front of goal.

With his contract set to expire in 2024, it will soon be decision time for Kane as he ponders whether his future will lie at Tottenham or indeed elsewhere. Interest is likely to be vast for his services, which promises to make for an exciting summer as the talismanic figure prepares to finalise his next steps.

And with Pochettino potentially set to take on the job at Stamford Bridge, could this be an opportunity for Kane to reunite with his former boss who previously called him "special"?