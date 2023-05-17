Mauricio Pochettino has been all but confirmed as the man to take over from Frank Lampard at Chelsea next season and if the Argentine wants to improve on one of the worst seasons in the Blues' history, he may need to recruit a world-class striker this summer.

Kai Havertz leads the way for goals in Chelsea's squad in the Premier League this season with just seven to his name, while only relegation-threatened Everton, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers have scored fewer top-flight goals than the west Londoners.

Who should Chelsea sign this summer?

In a recent interview with Football FanCast, journalist Paul Brown offered his thoughts on who Chelsea should be looking to sign this summer in order to solve their woes in front of goal ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, with Spurs talisman Harry Kane one potential option for Todd Boehly and Pochettino.

"It does seem when you talk about new signings, the one area of the pitch in which Chelsea are lacking is a goal-scoring centre-forward who can play off the last man and make those runs that the others don't.

"All of their forwards really are of the same kind of ilk. I think Kai Havertz and Joao Felix are quite similar, they like to drop off and get involved in the play.

"Chelsea don't really have someone who stretches defences. Harry Kane would be absolutely perfect, even though he too likes to drop off sometimes. He'd give them a threat they just don't have."

However, Brown did cast doubt on whether the England captain would be willing to entertain such a switch, given Chelsea's woeful season and the London rivalry with Spurs.

He said: "Whether he'd be willing to join Chelsea given the animosity between Chelsea and Spurs is a massive doubt. And also Chelsea are not going to be able to offer him Champions League football, or any kind of European football next season, and that doesn't make them very attractive."

Kane looks destined to leave Spurs given their own troubles this season and the Pochettino factor could just work in Chelsea's favour, as he would fire in 169 goals under the 51-year-old manager at Tottenham Hotspur.

It has also been reported that the 29-year-old, who has notched a hugely impressive 27 goals and three assists in the top flight this season, would have been willing to stay with the north London club had they reappointed Pochettino, which suggests he is keen for a reunion. But, it remains to be seen as to whether Boehly can pull off what is being called the "unthinkable".

The Blues have also been linked with Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen but given he would cost around £150m and has no experience in the Premier League, the £100m-valued Kane may prove to be a better option for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Recent reports have also suggested that Chelsea scouted the Nigeria international during a 2-0 defeat to Monza at the weekend and were left 'unimpressed' which suggests that they could look elsewhere for a new number nine this summer.

Although it would prove difficult to do a deal, Pochettino would surely welcome Kane to Chelsea with open arms, and his phenomenal goalscoring record in a poor Spurs side certainly suggests that he could turn the Blues' fortunes in the final third around.