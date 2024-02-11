Chelsea have arguably one of the best academies in world football. An array of talent has been produced from Cobham and more are still developing.

Some of the most well-known Blues academy graduates in recent times are players such as Reece James, Levi Colwill and Mason Mount.

Additionally, as they are one of the Premier League's most successful clubs and are included as part of the 'big six', the London-based club have a lot of monetary backing behind them.

In fact, since Todd Boehly's acquisition of the club in May 2022, the American has managed to spend over £1b in transfer fees alone - a sum in that region has been unheard of in recent seasons and for good reason.

One signing that Boehly did play a role in bringing to Chelsea was that of Raheem Sterling, the former Manchester City man leaving the Etihad after seven extremely successful years for a fee worth around £47.5m.

Sterling's time at Chelsea in numbers

Although since their Club World Cup win in the 2021/22 season they are yet to win a trophy, Sterling has had a fairly solid impact on the side since joining.

Brought to the club under Thomas Tuchel who claimed he was the west Londoners' "top priority" at the time, the move was one many didn't see coming due to City's prior dominance.

However, a move was likely sanctioned as Sterling - who scored 131 goals in 339 games for his former employers - believed he wasn't getting as much game time as he would have liked whilst with the Cityzens.

Since arriving at Stamford Bridge, the winger has played a total of 67 times for the Blues and managed to contribute to 28 goals during that time.

This season looks set to be his most prolific season of the two as the 29-year-old is already on seven goal contributions after only 29 games played.

Despite Sterling's solid showing, Chelsea are massively underperforming yet again. So, this could mean, in order to try to change their fortunes, the Blues could look towards their academy players.

Why Tyrique George is the perfect heir to Sterling

Tyrique George is the name which is currently being floated about to be next in line for the former Liverpool man's throne.

George is a versatile player who, much like Sterling, can play on either wing or even centrally.

He has been with Chelsea's academy for the entirety of his career and has been involved with the U18's since as early on as the 2021/22 season.

Since then, he has played a total of 41 times for the youth side in a multitude of competitions and has managed to score ten goals and create an additional five for his teammates.

The promising winger - who has nine goals and assists in 18 games this season - has even been described as "very creative" by Chelsea's Under-21 coach, Mark Robinson.

"I was really pleased with Tyrique's performance on Tuesday and he has done well when he has stepped up to the Under-21s," Robinson said.

"He finds space very well and is very creative, whilst also scoring goals. He needs to improve his discipline off the ball, but he knows that and is a willing learner. That is the most important thing."

Receiving this level of praise at just 18 years old clearly shows how mature the youngster is and outlines why he could be the heir to Sterling's place within the Chelsea line-up.

It also shows that, despite not performing to the best level on the pitch, the Blues' academy is still producing incredible talent and bodes well for their future.

George has been setting the youth leagues alight with his pace and keen eye for goal which is shown by this stellar strike against Crystal Palace's Under-21 side.

One thing is for sure, the teen sensation is without doubt a special talent and could have a real impact in future seasons for the west London club.