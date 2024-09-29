"I've not really been practicing them, just been messing about after training and stuff," were the words of Cole Palmer after he casually scored four goals against Brighton, including one stunning free-kick.

Oh how good it was. The Chelsea star is a phenomenon and one who seemingly takes no notice of just how good he is.

You don't practise free-kicks, Cole? Rubbish. That was right out of the top drawer. It was right out of the locker of someone who stays behind after training and sinks free-kick after free-kick right into the top bins.

He's hilarious really. Palmer gives off this persona that's actually quite refreshing in the modern day. It's not robotic, it's not a load of media trained garbage. It's just Cole being Cole.

Last season he was only second to Erling Haaland in the Premier League's scoring charts and he's attempting to give the Norwegian another run of his money this season.

In six league outings, he already has half a dozen goals and you can bet he'll score plenty more between now and the end of the campaign.

Cole Palmer's performance vs Brighton in numbers

Seven shots, four goals. That's all that matters, right? This was a clinic in how to find the net from the Englishman who put in a performance that shocked the rest of the country.

We shouldn't be surprised by his performance levels anymore but this was ludicrous stuff as the Chelsea star helped Enzo Maresca's side on their way to another victory.

Slowly but surely, this Blues side are now starting to find their groove and they look like a very difficult team to stop.

Maresca's men are the division's top scorers with 15 goals and are now cementing themselves as real contenders to seal a top four berth come the end of the campaign. Given the mess that the Italian inherited, not many had them there at the start of the season.

But, truth be told, they have an amazing squad. They have amazing depth and to be quite frank, they should be one of the highest scorers in the Premier League.

Palmer vs Brighton Minutes played 90 Goals 4 Expected goals (xG) 2.41 Touches 46 Accurate passes 17/25 (68%) Key passes 4 Crosses 1/4 Long balls 6/7 Shots on target 5 Shots off target 2 Duels won 3/5 Tackles 1 Stats via Sofascore.

With Palmer in tow, they are showing that. The way he took all of his goals was remarkable. The free-kick was the pick of the bunch.

He cooly tucked away his first which was laid on a plate by Nicolas Jackson before firing home a penalty for the second. The third was ridiculous. A free-kick from range had power, it had dip and it had curl to take it away from Bart Verbruggen in the Brighton net.

His fourth was taken excellently too, running onto a Jadon Sancho ball inside the area before firing home at the near post. Is there anything this man cannot do? Seemingly not.

Chelsea have signed plenty of players over the last few years but he is undoubtedly the very best. Scarily, they could have another Palmer on the way.

Chelsea's next Cole Palmer

Does the name Kendry Paez ring any bells? If you're of a Chelsea persuasion it should do.

Back in June 2023 it was confirmed that the Blues had reached an agreement with Independiente del Valle to sign a 16-year-old Paez for a fee in the region of £17.2m.

He cannot legally move to Stamford Bridge before he turns 18 so it won't be before 2025 that we see him in Chelsea colours.

That said, he's already begun to make quite the stir back in his homeland of Ecuador, scoring seven goals and supplying five assists as a teenager throughout the domestic 2024 season to date.

In The Pipeline Football FanCast's In the Pipeline series aims to uncover the very best youth players in world football.

The “insane” talent - as described by content creator Alex Goldberg - has already played for his nation too, earning 15 caps at such a tender age in which he's found the net twice.

This is a special talent and one who possesses Palmer-like qualities. An attacking midfielder by trade, the 17-year-old can also play on the right-hand side. Crucially, like Chelsea's current main man, he's also left footed.

A further look at the numbers will tell you just how good this young kid is. He ranks within the top 1% of positionally similar players in leagues similar to the top-flight of Ecuadorian football for assists per 90 minutes (0.37), as well as sitting in the top 3% for progressive carries per 90 (3.34) and the best 6% for succesful take-ons per 90 (1.48).

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

If we compare those numbers to Palmer, the England international makes 3.74 progressive carries and completes 1.60 take-ons. So, in that regard they're pretty similar. When it comes to chance creation, Palmer registers 0.45 assists per 90, so again they're quite close in that category too.

A dazzling dribbler capable of magical moments, including the goal below, it's terrifying to think that Chelsea have another Palmer-esque talent on their way to the Bridge.

The Blues have focused their efforts on recruiting the very best young players around and in talents like Paez and Estevao Willian there is no sign of Maresca's squad getting any worse.