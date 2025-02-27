Over the years, Chelsea Football Club has been the home to countless centre-forwards who have captured the hearts of the fanbase with their impressive displays on the pitch.

Eidur Gudjohnsen featured for the Blues over a six-year period, amassing over 250 appearances, but catching the eye with his finishing ability in the final third.

The former Iceland international netted 78 times during his time at Stamford Bridge, helping the club win multiple Premier League titles along the way.

He wasn’t the only talisman to impress during his time as a player, with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink scoring 87 times in 177 games in West London, cementing his own place in the club’s history books.

However, fast-forward to 2025, the club have lacked that focal point under Enzo Maresca, with the Italian yet to make his own stamp on the forward line since his summer appointment.